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Monday, August 17, 2026

Ukraine Strikes Major Russian Rocket Factory

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed on Saturday that his country struck the Progress Rocket Space Center deep within Russia ...

Posted by sitzkrieg at 07:31 PM | 2 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Author Info

sitzkrieg

Joined 2010/10/19
Visited 2026/08/17

Status: user

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Ukraine attacked a Russian rocket facility last night, damaging Soyuz & Progress factories. Meanwhile Russia killed and injured civilians, including a 3 mo-old baby. Per the UN: July was the deadliest month for Ukrainian civilians in 4+ yrs: 437 killed & 2610 injured. www.rferl.org/a/ukraine-st ...

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-- Astronaut Terry Virts (@astroterry.bsky.social) 4:48 PM Â· Aug 15, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Better book those ISS taxi rides through SpaceX until it's decommissioned.

#1 | Posted by sitzkrieg at 2026-08-17 07:47 AM | Reply

As the proxy war continues, Russia/China lose patience.

#2 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-08-17 09:30 PM | Reply

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