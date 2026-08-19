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Wednesday, August 19, 2026

Trump's Broken Promises, in 11 Charts

"Promises made, promises kept." Other presidents have employed variations of that phrase, although few with the gusto of President Trump; he even proclaims it on the White House website.

Posted by qcp at 07:30 AM | 2 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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qcp

Joined 2007/07/05
Visited 2026/08/19

Status: user

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Trump's Broken Promises, in 11 Charts ... 11 big lies. www.nytimes.com/interactive/ ...

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-- Katherine (@wordwatcher.bsky.social) 9:29 AM Â· Aug 18, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Delusional pedophile can ---- off

#1 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-08-18 12:31 PM | Reply

11???

Trumpers won't get past one:

"They're LIES!!! ALL LIES!!!"

#2 | Posted by Angrydad at 2026-08-19 08:10 AM | Reply

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