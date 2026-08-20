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Thursday, August 20, 2026

Democratic Socialist Scores Upset in Florida's Democratic Senate Primary

Progressive state Rep. Angie Nixon scored a major upset over former National Security Council aide Alex Vindman in the Florida Democratic Senate primary ...

Posted by oneironaut at 02:30 PM | 11 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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oneironaut

Joined 2018/08/18
Visited 2026/08/19

Status: user

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I still believe in the American Dream, because I've lived it. It's worth fighting for. Rep. Nixon ran a strong campaign. I will be standing by her side in the fight against Ashley Moody. I hope you'll join me.

-- Alexander S. Vindman (@avindman.bsky.social) 9:08 PM Â· Aug 18, 2026

Comments

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A state representative is probably not a "nobody", you pathetic MAGAT ----.

#1 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-08-19 12:33 AM | Reply

EXCELLENT NEWS

On 12 July 2026, Samaritans highlighted Alex Vindman (D) as the "AIPAC ------- of the Day (#19)."

#2 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-19 12:41 AM | Reply | Funny: 1

#3 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-19 02:46 AM | Reply | Funny: 1

Vindman ran like he was waiting to be installed into the office he sought, possibly more focused on the vote this coming November instead of the one this August. Nixon, the winner of the primary, probably won't carry the state in November. But she is loaded with charisma, a hard campaigner, and may help energize voters who otherwise might take a hike.

#4 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-08-19 08:38 AM | Reply

Any field grade US Army officer -- like LTC Alex Vindman (Ret) was -- who strutted around with a "sense of entitlement" would have been most unpopular with commanders, colleagues, and Soldiers.

Some USMA graduates of West Point wouldn't wear their knuckle-knockers out of anxiety of being seen as "elite" by the rest of us average GIs. I knew at least two USMA alum who confessed that to me separately when I asked them why I didn't see their Josten jewels bedecking their fingers.

One wonders how Alex Vindman -- albeit a well-decorated officer -- was assigned to the National Security Council (NSC), because there are hundreds of well-decorated officers in the DOD who speak other languages and have tons of combat experience.

~snip~

The Senile Satan posted this today on his failing agit-prop platform (Truth Social):

"The most gratifying loss last night was that of a real treasonous creep, Alexander Vindman, to a Radical Left Lunatic, who can't speak or think properly, and who will go down to certain defeat at the hands of Ashley Moody, a truly Fantastic Senator, from the Great State Florida.

"Vindman, if you remember, was the one who lied about my Perfect Call' with President Zelenskyy of Ukraine, only to find out that the conversation was routinely recorded and proved that I was 100% in the right (Completely Innocent!).

"It was, indeed, a Perfect Call, and the Dumocrats Fake Impeachment effort massively failed. Vindman should be prosecuted for what he did!"

#5 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-19 03:08 PM | Reply

And underdog Angie Nixon (D) is facing yet another invasive species pod-person on Tuesday 3 Nov 2026.

Lots of luck to her against one of The Body Snatchers:


"FUNNY"

#6 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-19 03:44 PM | Reply | Funny: 1

In the Republican primary the winner got more primary votes than all of the Dem primary candidates combined.

#7 | Posted by BellRinger at 2026-08-20 03:05 PM | Reply

Fuck off, idiot

#8 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-08-20 03:11 PM | Reply

Patricide Jeff is despondent over Maddie Cawthorn's drubbing.

#9 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-08-20 03:17 PM | Reply

Nixon's win "prompted Sabato's Crystal Ball to move the race from "likely Republican" to "safely Republican."
Odd considering that Nixon polled 2 points better again Moddy than Vindman did in the most recent U of North Florida poll.

#10 | Posted by johnny_hotsauce at 2026-08-20 03:35 PM | Reply

The Israeli stalkers are back to help the AIPAC pod-people take over the US.


"FUNNY"

#11 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-20 03:37 PM | Reply

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