Democratic Socialist Scores Upset in Florida's Democratic Senate Primary

Any field grade US Army officer -- like LTC Alex Vindman (Ret) was -- who strutted around with a "sense of entitlement" would have been most unpopular with commanders, colleagues, and Soldiers.



Some USMA graduates of West Point wouldn't wear their knuckle-knockers out of anxiety of being seen as "elite" by the rest of us average GIs. I knew at least two USMA alum who confessed that to me separately when I asked them why I didn't see their Josten jewels bedecking their fingers.



One wonders how Alex Vindman -- albeit a well-decorated officer -- was assigned to the National Security Council (NSC), because there are hundreds of well-decorated officers in the DOD who speak other languages and have tons of combat experience.



~snip~



The Senile Satan posted this today on his failing agit-prop platform (Truth Social):



"The most gratifying loss last night was that of a real treasonous creep, Alexander Vindman, to a Radical Left Lunatic, who can't speak or think properly, and who will go down to certain defeat at the hands of Ashley Moody, a truly Fantastic Senator, from the Great State Florida.



"Vindman, if you remember, was the one who lied about my Perfect Call' with President Zelenskyy of Ukraine, only to find out that the conversation was routinely recorded and proved that I was 100% in the right (Completely Innocent!).



"It was, indeed, a Perfect Call, and the Dumocrats Fake Impeachment effort massively failed. Vindman should be prosecuted for what he did!"