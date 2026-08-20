US Air Force Flight to Antarctica Turns Back after Space Activity Warning

"The NZ CAA said it was made aware by the Russian air traffic agency of a planned missile launch and "associated potential hazard to international airspace, within New Zealand's Oceanic Flight Information Region (FIR)," a 30-million-square-km area which is one of the largest airspaces in the world."



~snip~



So, the DOD, USAF, NASA, DTRA, the USIC, and the FAA didn't know about this Russian missile test, forcing the Russian civil aviation to warn the NZ CAA to warn the USAF C-17 crew heading to Antarctica.

