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Thursday, August 20, 2026

ICE Admits It Investigated Critic Based on Protected Speech

Last June, two investigators employed by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) showed up at David Streever's house in Rochester, New York.

Posted by LampLighter at 07:33 PM | 6 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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LampLighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/08/20

Status: user

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Federal agents tried to track David Streever to his home and hotel, and left him a warning notice that a critical email he sent the former head of ICE may have been illegal. Now he's suing. n.pr/4goBOVU

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-- NPR (@npr.org) 12:10 PM Â· Jul 6, 2026

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More from the article ...

... What happened next makes little sense if ICE's investigators, who did not even try to contact Streever until five months after his email, were attempting to resolve a legitimate "safety concern." But their actions are completely understandable if they were trying to intimidate an ICE critic.

"YOU MAY BE IN VIOLATION OF FEDERAL LAW," said the "WARNING NOTICE" that two agents left with Streever's wife in Rochester on June 23. It cited two statutes, one dealing with threats of violence against federal officials, the other making it a crime to reveal "restricted personal information" about them with the intent to intimidate or incite violence against them.

Streever had not violated either of those laws. But the notice said ICE had "reason to believe" his email to Lyons "may constitute a violation of Title 18 of the United States Code," which includes more than 1,500 offenses.

The document asked Streever to "promptly remove and/or discontinue the aforementioned behavior." It added that "receipt of this Notice will be taken into consideration, should you continue to be involved in any criminal activities described above."

In addition to delivering the notice, DHS agents unsuccessfully tried to intercept Streever at John F. Kennedy International Airport when he returned from a trip to Finland with his 7-year-old daughter on June 25. They also repeatedly tried to contact him in person and by telephone at the New York hotel where he stayed that night.

After that, Goodwin says, ICE gave up, closing the case on June 30 because "all investigative leads" had been "exhausted." ICE did that even though its agents had never managed to interview Streever so they could determine "whether or not [he] presented a threat," which Goodwin describes as the object of the investigation. ...


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-19 01:21 PM | Reply

No JeffJ? What a surprise!

#2 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-08-19 02:56 PM | Reply

---- ICE and ---- MAGAT ----- like Lil' Jeffy

#3 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-08-19 07:31 PM | Reply

@#2 ... No JeffJ? What a surprise! ...

Not really.

#4 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-19 09:41 PM | Reply

Where is Jeffy to be "outraged" over this assault on free speech?

Oh yeah, it's his boy Trump so it's all good.

#5 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-08-20 09:17 AM | Reply

The email may have sent ICE to a dictionary. For them, it's hazardous-duty pay. Then they got their fee-fees hurt.

Can we send these yahoos to play therapy for a few years, so they can fight it out among themselves? Maybe a decommissioned army base? Give 'em plenty of ammunition. They'll choose up teams soon enough. We can check back on them after a while.

#6 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-08-20 08:03 PM | Reply

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