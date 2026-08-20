AI Invades Religion Books on Amazon

Under a different pseudonym I submitted several manuscripts to Alfred Hitchcock Murder Mysteries, Ellery Queen Mysteries, and others.



My friends and colleagues proofread them for me and thought they were excellent. One is a retired professor and Chess Master (not a Grandmaster, but one level below). The others were book afficionados or bridge players -- no TV heads.



The editors threatened that if AI was used to write the material, those authors would be permanently banned.



I, a reader of Shakespeare, Agatha Christie, Damon Runyan, P.G. Wodehouse, G.K. Chesterton, John Steinbeck etc, obviously wouldn't need AI to write anything, as someone on drudge.com once idiotically accused me of.



"Ba-bye!" to that guy. That's another story.



Anyway, none of my manuscripts were published -- and some of them were stories with my cloned version of Columbo, only changing his name to avoid copyright problems, but with all of his idiosyncracies, sloppy appearance, awkward mannerisms, and genius crime-solving techniques.



No AI whatsoever.



I even informed the editors that I would donate the humble proceeds to animal shelters in Connecticut or elsewhere as I am retired and don't need the geld.



Zilch.



So, I self-published and my friends, family, and bridge circle got to enjoy my non-AI creative juices.

