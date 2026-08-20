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Thursday, August 20, 2026

AI Invades Religion Books on Amazon

Publishers Weekly: In a new study released by AI detection platform Originality.ai, 63% of paperback religious books listed for sale on Amazon were flagged as likely written by AI.

Posted by Dbt2 at 10:33 PM | 15 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Dbt2

Joined 2023/09/16
Visited 2026/08/20

Status: user

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A survey by AI detector Originality.ai of 2,034 paperback religion books for sale on Amazon found that the majority were likely written by AI, including around three-quarters of titles on Hinduism, Taoism, and witchcraft. buff.ly/wQKy4xM

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-- Publishers Weekly (@publisherswkly.bsky.social) 3:00 PM Â· Aug 19, 2026

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Under a different pseudonym I submitted several manuscripts to Alfred Hitchcock Murder Mysteries, Ellery Queen Mysteries, and others.

My friends and colleagues proofread them for me and thought they were excellent. One is a retired professor and Chess Master (not a Grandmaster, but one level below). The others were book afficionados or bridge players -- no TV heads.

The editors threatened that if AI was used to write the material, those authors would be permanently banned.

I, a reader of Shakespeare, Agatha Christie, Damon Runyan, P.G. Wodehouse, G.K. Chesterton, John Steinbeck etc, obviously wouldn't need AI to write anything, as someone on drudge.com once idiotically accused me of.

"Ba-bye!" to that guy. That's another story.

Anyway, none of my manuscripts were published -- and some of them were stories with my cloned version of Columbo, only changing his name to avoid copyright problems, but with all of his idiosyncracies, sloppy appearance, awkward mannerisms, and genius crime-solving techniques.

No AI whatsoever.

I even informed the editors that I would donate the humble proceeds to animal shelters in Connecticut or elsewhere as I am retired and don't need the geld.

Zilch.

So, I self-published and my friends, family, and bridge circle got to enjoy my non-AI creative juices.

#1 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-19 05:22 PM | Reply | Funny: 1

Originality.ai analyzed 2,034 English-language paperbacks with at least a four-star average rating across 14 faith and belief categories

So what? Does this even make sense?

Even books written 20 years ago?

#2 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-08-19 06:17 PM | Reply | Funny: 1

I stopped watching TV and movies years ago, but for book afficionados, this 1999 film about a "rare book finder" may interest fans of the occult and rare books: The Ninth Gate

Last century from such a book hunter, I found a rare copy of Gadsby, a novel written entirely without the letter "E" (Ernest Vincent Wright, 1939).

#3 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-19 07:13 PM | Reply

Back in my youth, I would haunt the huge book warehouses on Fourth Avenue down in the teens, where you'd be looking at one shelf of books, with two other shelves behind it, for acres up down and sideways. Probably all Starbucks and fashion stores and NYU now.

Self-publishing has evolved into quite something from 25 years ago. Now it is--or can be--entirely legitimate and with better attention to detail than royalty publishers have time to provide. And the secret is that even if you publish with a royalty publisher, you're still doing your own marketing (book tours, etc.), unless you happen to come with a PR agency in tow.

And I'm amazed at the number of people who just want desperately to be "authors." I've worked for two mainline Protestant pastors who said they wanted "author" on their tombstone. Didn't mention thanks to the Big Guy.

I worked for a company out of North Carolina last century, as you say, called Pentland Press, a UK subsidiary. Pure vanity press, with less and less attention to content, although I think they were more legit in the UK.

Right before I moved to the VA/TN state line, I worked on a book that was a woman taking her meager divorce settlement to publish a book containing all the alleged scandals, faults, and shortcomings (physical and psychological) related to her former spouse, in addition to all other violations of theology and geometry (Toole, Dunces) that he may have committed. The book was rank and vile by any measure.

The lady author's name was Goforth, as I came to find out was a not-uncommon name where I moved to, and I shuddered the first time in NE Tennessee, where the author lived, to see a Goforth mailbox.

I thought they'd folded, but a few years later I received another call from Pentland with a more legitimate project. I mentioned my previous experience and told them to go pluck that book of the shelves and scroll through it. They were unfamiliar with the title.

The response I received was one of horror.

#4 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-08-19 08:28 PM | Reply

A statement being added to copyright pages.

The Content of this book is expressly prohibited from being used for:
Training artificial intelligence systems,
Training machine learning models,
Data mining operations,
Automated content generation systems,
Large language model development,
Any form of algorithmic learning or pattern recognition without prior

But people will still cheat.

#5 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-08-19 08:54 PM | Reply

without prior written inquiry and explicit authorization from the copyright holder.

#6 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-08-19 08:54 PM | Reply

NYC had wonderful bookstores and magazine specialists, all gone now thanks to Amazon.com and the rise of electronic entertainment.

Work schedules began compressing people's lesiure time, so TV and movies replaced reading the originals.

And our public library system was superbly funded.

We would spend hours at the main branch on 42nd Street, reading, playing chess, then munch on hot dogs and pretzels from the street vendors.

Good mustard.

One of the characters in a short story I wrote is a janitor employed at that colossal bibliotheque.

In Bisbee, AZ, I came across the "One Book Bookstore":


#7 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-19 08:58 PM | Reply

Excellent mustard, you are correct.

When food trucks first started appearing on NYC streets, my brother was working two (publishing!) jobs in Manhattan while living on Staten Island and would find himself with a few hours between shifts. Back in simpler decades, he would ask a food truck vendor if he could crash in the truck for a few hours.

What happens at the One Book Bookstore?

#8 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-08-19 09:04 PM | Reply

One book is sold.

I may still have a copy in storage.

The proprietor spent time with customers relating to us the myths (or debunking the myths) of the Old Southwest.

For example, we learned that sheriffs posted signs warning people to leave their six-shooters outside town limits or surrender them (and get a receipt).

"Calamity Jane" was thusly named because she was a fireship.

And last century, the SI ferry was a refuge for the homeless or poor people with nowhere to go. Passengers weren't all shooed off when the ferry pulled in on either side. For one token (I think it was), my friends and I would spend a day going back and forth a few times, getting the wind into our urban faces.

We would eat at a pizzeria right next to the SI ferry dock. Two bucks = two slices of pizza and a small orange or grape drink.

#9 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-19 09:37 PM | Reply

I tell people about that pizzeria as it was always my last stop before boarding to go home. A little kiosk right in the circle before the banks of double doors.

Unique among pizzerias (I tried them throughout three boroughs for 17 years), they would slightly salt their crust, which you could taste. Just ever so different from the others.

Grape drink. Always at Nathan's at Coney Island. More good mustard.

#10 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-08-19 09:53 PM | Reply

That's the pizzeria, but I don't recall the double doors.

And decades later my friend buried his mother at the free Jewish cemetery a few miles south of there.

None of us could have possibly thought that.

At the old Queensboro Plaza subway station (westbound, 7, N, and R lines), walking up the stairs and through a "building" before the walkway and toll-stile, there was a tailor in a kiosk who sold belts, shoes, ties, scarves, gloves, cufflinks, stylus pens, umbrellas, and he sharpened knives (not switchblades) and he mended clothing and altered suits. He was able to make enough money to survive NYC rents for years.

And next to him was a pizzeria. Two slices of pizza and a cup of Joe was the gumshoe lunch.

Look to the right of the photo at the overpass (behind the stop sign): cdn2.picryl.com

#11 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-19 10:17 PM | Reply

I was referring to the big doors that entered the terminals on either side.

When I was on Staten Island a few years ago burying my brother in that same cemetery, I was happy to see still open, and proud to patronize with my younger issue, Joe and Pat's.

www.joeandpatsny.com

We were born the same year. I can say I ate pizza from the same place in 1964 and 2024. They use a different type of pepperoni than typically served. Smaller, curls up in the oven, a little spicier.

The new mayor says SINY has the best Sri Lankan food in the city. No idea what Sri Lankan food is, but we're going to Detroit in a few weeks and will seek some out.

That photo kinda gives me the horrors. I never did Queens or the Bronx, except for ballparks. The one time I was trying to hurry someone from Midtown to LaGuardia, I panicked and took an exit, not realizing that there wasn't a corresponding entrance to be found. Then I began seeing closed pizza shops and started to really worry.

#12 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-08-20 06:27 AM | Reply

PS. According to my Russian sister-in-law, we still have three family plots there. The last of the DBT2 family holdings on the island.

That and all the stuff my brother accumulated that his kooky spouse will try to foist off on me eventually. Gets her medical information from the Internet and her news from Moscow via satellite.

Actually, the apartment she is in, either my father or brother has occupied since the mid 80s, and she not too long ago got rent control. Perhaps 1500 per month for life in old Vanderbilt territory?

I should get my name on that lease.

#13 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-08-20 07:26 AM | Reply

AI doesn't capture these types of "religious" stories.

#14 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-08-20 07:35 AM | Reply

The spectrum of SW Asian food ranges from the polar ends of Sri Lanka to Afghanistan, then everything else in-between.

Most spicy is further south.

The Sri Lankan cuisine I've enjoyed used a darker, or smoked, curry.

If Mayor Zohran Mamdani (D) says Staten Island hosts one of the best Sri Lankan restaurants, believe him.

Where the restaurant would get fresh non-farm grown fish I don't know, because a Sri Lankan specialty is smoked sprats, four to six inches long and delicious.

BTW: Yup, we're about the same age and now I remember the double doors at the port. Tiled white floors and swinging wooden doors?

In SI there was also a huge disco right near the Outerbridge Crossing, but I can't remember the name. One word, I think. And a mobster worked out of that auto shop underneath the Bayonne Bridge last century.

#15 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-20 07:48 AM | Reply

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