ICE Arrests Father of Sailor Deployed on USS Abraham Lincoln

AIPAC and status quo politicians from both political parties want to "fix" or "reform" ICE and DHS, not completely abolish them, because they want ICE and DHS to have the ability to remove People of Color, pro-Palestine Samaritans, enemies of the state, and undesirables, all without warrant or having to see an Immigration Judge (IJ).



DHS and ICE are post-9/11 constructs that became part of the GWOT that must be dismantled starting on 20 Jan 2028 by Executive Order and then by legislation in February or March 2029.

