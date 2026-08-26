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Wednesday, August 26, 2026

ICE Arrests Father of Sailor Deployed on USS Abraham Lincoln

ICE agents detained the father of US Navy sailor Joshua Aviles during his ninth month aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln ...

Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 08:30 AM | 5 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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C0RI0LANUS

Joined 2023/01/13
Visited 2026/08/23

Status: user

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While Joshua Aviles works 12+ hour shifts on the USS Lincoln on a deployment of more than 250 days for Trump's illegal war of choice against Iran, his father, Luis Manuel Aviles, has now been arrested by Border Patrol and faces deportation courtesy of the Trump Regime:

[image or embed]

-- Katie Phang (@katiephang.bsky.social) 2:04 PM Â· Aug 24, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

AIPAC and status quo politicians from both political parties want to "fix" or "reform" ICE and DHS, not completely abolish them, because they want ICE and DHS to have the ability to remove People of Color, pro-Palestine Samaritans, enemies of the state, and undesirables, all without warrant or having to see an Immigration Judge (IJ).

DHS and ICE are post-9/11 constructs that became part of the GWOT that must be dismantled starting on 20 Jan 2028 by Executive Order and then by legislation in February or March 2029.

#1 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-23 08:03 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

#2 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-23 08:05 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

The best and worst idea in the history of the US Navy.

USS Abraham Lincoln headed for port in Thailand after 250 days at sea
Imagine being 20 years old, having 9 months salary cash and pulling into Thailand...

#3 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-08-25 07:53 PM | Reply | Funny: 1

We support our troops!
--GOPers, before MAGA

#4 | Posted by catdog at 2026-08-26 09:18 AM | Reply

Aviles' arrest comes as the Trump administration rolls back immigration protections for military families to pursue its mass deportation agenda, detaining at least dozens of parents and spouses of active-duty U.S. troops.

At least six family members have been deported and one self-deported, the AP found in the first accounting of such detentions, which the government does not track.

Trump specifically rolled back protections for military families? Why? It's not like his base would have noticed or cared.

Must have been Stephen Miller's idea. He can't go five minutes without trying to figure out how to harm "those people".

#5 | Posted by Derek_Wildstar at 2026-08-26 12:32 PM | Reply

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