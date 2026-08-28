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Friday, August 28, 2026

Some New York State Sheriffs Challenge State Law on ICE

New York Attorney General Letitia James and Governor Kathy Hochul on County Sheriffs who are challenging law requiring local money and resources do not get used by ICE: "As we have said from the start, the Local Cops, Local Crimes Act keeps New Yorkers safe by ensuring public safety resources go toward combating crime in our communities, not carrying out the work of ICE. The federal government claims they are going after the 'worst of the worst,' but every American has seen the reality: ICE is terrorizing communities and families with indiscriminate raids, detaining people without regard for criminal record, and using local law enforcement to deliver on the administration's mass deportation agenda. Many of the 12 entities with these agreements have complied without incident, and the vast majority of New York's law enforcement agencies were already successfully protecting their communities without any collaboration with ICE. The claim that these sheriffs cannot do the same says more about them than it does about the law. This lawsuit is nothing but a frivolous waste of taxpayer dollars. The courts have already declined to block this law once, and we are confident they will do so again. In the meantime, we expect all law enforcement agencies in New York to uphold state law."

Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 12:32 PM | 8 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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C0RI0LANUS

Joined 2023/01/13
Visited 2026/08/23

Status: user

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Newly confirmed Attorney General Todd Blanche is speaking at a Trump rally to endorse Bruce Blakeman

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-- Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2:55 PM Â· Aug 14, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Muslim hater Bruce Blakeman (R) barely eked out his win to become Nassau County Executive in 2021. This disgusting rakshasa didn't lower the flags when POTUS Jimmy Carter (D) passed on 29 Dec 2024. This candidate from the so-called party of "law and order" continues illegally supporting ICE thuggery in Nassau County. NYS Governor Kathy Hochul (D) has an average ten-point lead over this Empty Suit.


Blech!

"FUNNY"

#1 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-25 11:22 PM | Reply | Funny: 1

Israeli stalker WILLOWBY (AKA "MR FUNNY") or A. FIEND



"FUNNY"

#2 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-26 12:42 AM | Reply | Funny: 1

Rent free LMAO

#3 | Posted by willowby at 2026-08-26 12:55 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

He's got the Pedo47 support and lie game down pat.

"I will slash utility bills in half"

#4 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-08-26 08:31 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1


"FUNNY"

#5 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-26 04:23 PM | Reply

www.police1.com

A more helpful article that lists the Sheriffs offices that are party to the lawsuit.

This doesn't surprise me. Update NY is largely the Alabama of the northeast.

#6 | Posted by jpw at 2026-08-28 01:15 PM | Reply

Peruse the list of counties in the suit and one will note that most are rural, with few illegals residing there because of limited employment opportunities. Those in the suit are looking for more money for new cruisers and gear, or just want to be able to bust heads without repercussions. For Mr. Blakeman, of Nassau County, his candidacy for governor has nothing at all to do with his opposition to the law. Nothing at all.

As for rounding up the worst of the worst, that was done a long time ago, when ICE vans rolled up to county jails and state pens. Now, it's just about the show and getting one's rocks off hassling dark-skinned people on their way to work...

#7 | Posted by catdog at 2026-08-28 02:04 PM | Reply

BWAAAAAAA... WHAT GOES AROUND COMES AROUND... Arizona was sued by Obama about this sort of stuff.......AND THEN THIS HAPPENED...
"The Lawsuit: The Department of Justice sued Arizona in July 2010 to block the law, arguing it interfered with federal authority.
SUPREME COURT then cut parts of state law thereby saying THE FEDS HAD PRIORITY...
---interesting stuff don't you think ??

#8 | Posted by shrimptacodan at 2026-08-28 02:40 PM | Reply

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