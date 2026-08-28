Air Force Officer who Called for Trump Impeachment Faces Three Charges

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Friday, August 28, 2026
A U.S. military service member who called for President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance to be impeached is facing charges under the military justice system, his lawyer and the Air Force said on Tuesday.
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