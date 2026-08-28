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Friday, August 28, 2026

Air Force Officer who Called for Trump Impeachment Faces Three Charges

A U.S. military service member who called for President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance to be impeached is facing charges under the military justice system, his lawyer and the Air Force said on Tuesday.

Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 06:31 PM | 7 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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C0RI0LANUS

Joined 2023/01/13
Visited 2026/08/23

Status: user

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Major Jason Watson, a decorated airman who called from Trump's impeachment, is being held in pretrial confinement after being charged with 10 violations of the Uniform Code of Military Justice. Those include claims that he engaged in dereliction of duty and actions unbecoming of an officer.

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-- Truthout (@truthout.org) 4:25 PM Â· Aug 27, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

An American hero and patriot, USAF Major Jason Watson:


"FUNNY"

#1 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-26 02:19 AM | Reply | Funny: 1 | Newsworthy 1

I heard he vandalized the Reflecting Pool, too...

#2 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-08-26 03:25 PM | Reply

"USAF Major Jason Watson is not of...the Body and must therefore be absorbed.

Lawgivers, do your duty.

Thus speaks Landru."

"FUNNY"

#3 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-26 03:30 PM | Reply | Funny: 1

#1

More proof you were never in the US military. Even though I agree with his sentiments, he'll get the OTH discharge he deserves.

#4 | Posted by willowby at 2026-08-26 06:10 PM | Reply

"More proof you were never in the US military. Even though I agree with his sentiments, he'll get the OTH discharge he deserves."

He took a stand mushmouse. What about you?

#5 | Posted by South_American at 2026-08-27 12:43 AM | Reply

"South American is not an AIPAC pod-person! Muslim lover!"


"FUNNY"

#6 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-27 03:26 AM | Reply | Funny: 1

Posted by willowby

You are scum. Fug off.

#7 | Posted by Angrydad at 2026-08-28 07:58 PM | Reply

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