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Saturday, August 29, 2026

The ICC Strongly Rejects New US Sanctions Designations

The International Criminal Court deplores the announcement of new designations for sanctions by the US administration against Judge Tomoko Akane (Japan), the President of the Court, and Mr Abdoulaye Seye (Senegal), Senior Trial Lawyer at the Office of the Prosecutor. These sanctions are a flagrant attack against the independence of an impartial judicial institution which operates pursuant to the mandate conferred by its States Parties from across regions. As a result of these designations, at present, nine of the eighteen Judges, both of the two Deputy-Prosecutors, the former Prosecutor and one staff member have been sanctioned by the United States. Such measures targeting judges, prosecutors and staff who work towards the fulfilment of the mandate that was conferred to the ICC by States undermine the rule of law. When judicial actors are threatened for applying the law, it is the international legal order itself that is placed at risk. Threats and coercive measures also impact the ability of victims to seek justice, as they turn to the Court when all other avenues have been exhausted.

Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 04:33 PM | 2 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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C0RI0LANUS

Joined 2023/01/13
Visited 2026/08/23

Status: user

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When you're threatening the International Criminal Court, chances are good you're an international criminal.

[image or embed]

-- Tea Pain (@teapainusa.bsky.social) 9:12 AM Â· Jul 14, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

These three murderous war criminals are leading the 21st Century "Axis of Evil."

Justice.gov
"FUNNY"

#1 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-27 06:56 AM | Reply

The blood-thirsty serial killers of the Middle East, the US-funded and armed Israeli Death Forces (IDF), butchered another eight human beings in Gaza, wounding another ten, while Israeli National Security Monster Itamar Ben-Gvir illegally seized UNRWA property.

The Lancet UK contends the IDF slaughtered over 75,000 human beings in the Gaza Strip, a number higher than what the poor Palestinian authorities are able to report.

~snip~

All of this IDF carnage, "Trumpf Diarrhea Syndrome," and sanctions against neighboring Canada will help Dr Abdul El-Sayed (D-MI) in his race to become the next DEMOCRATIC US Senator for Michigan.

And Barack Obama (D) has yet to campaign for Dr. El-Sayed in the Wolverine State.

See y'all at the polls on Tuesday 3 Nov 2026.

Source: The IDF are remorseless war criminals

The American taxpayer funded IDF, soulless mass killers of the Middle East, like cannibal Jeffrey Dahmer.


"FUNNY"

#2 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-27 05:39 PM | Reply

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