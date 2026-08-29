The blood-thirsty serial killers of the Middle East, the US-funded and armed Israeli Death Forces (IDF), butchered another eight human beings in Gaza, wounding another ten, while Israeli National Security Monster Itamar Ben-Gvir illegally seized UNRWA property.



The Lancet UK contends the IDF slaughtered over 75,000 human beings in the Gaza Strip, a number higher than what the poor Palestinian authorities are able to report.



~snip~



All of this IDF carnage, "Trumpf Diarrhea Syndrome," and sanctions against neighboring Canada will help Dr Abdul El-Sayed (D-MI) in his race to become the next DEMOCRATIC US Senator for Michigan.



And Barack Obama (D) has yet to campaign for Dr. El-Sayed in the Wolverine State.



See y'all at the polls on Tuesday 3 Nov 2026.



Source: The IDF are remorseless war criminals



The American taxpayer funded IDF, soulless mass killers of the Middle East, like cannibal Jeffrey Dahmer.

