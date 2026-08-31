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Monday, August 31, 2026

Federal Judge Rejects H-2A Wage Changes

A federal judge in California on Wednesday invalidated a Trump administration rule that could potentially lower wages to foreign guest workers by as much as a projected $2.46 billion annually.

Posted by LampLighter at 11:32 AM | 5 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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LampLighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/08/31

Status: user

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Judge Says Trump H-2A Wage Rule Could Hurt American Farmworkers 1/2

[image or embed]

-- United Farm Workers (@ufw.bsky.social) 3:09 PM Â· Aug 28, 2026

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More from the article ...

... The National Council of Agricultural Employers (NCAE) said the ruling reignites an "existential threat" to farmers and their ability to hire workers going forward because of high wages. The National Council of Farmer Cooperatives (NCFC) and International Fresh Produce Association also expressed their concerns over the impact of the ruling.

The United Farm Workers (UFW), which brought the case, praised the decision, stating that the men and women who put food on Americans' tables should be paid fairly.

Judge Kirk Sherriff of the U.S. District Court in Eastern California granted a summary judgment against the Labor Department's new Adverse Effect Wage Rate (AEWR) rule, which sets the minimum wages in each state for H-2A workers. Sherriff ruled the Labor Department rushed through its rulemaking process and lacked justification to skip public notice-and-comment periods for most of the changes in the rule.

The Labor Department did not issue an immediate public statement after the ruling.

The Labor Department argued it needed to rush through its interim final rule last October because of the Trump administration's own aggressive immigration enforcement that had created "acute labor shortages and instability" in agriculture. When the rule was handed down last year, the Labor Department estimated undocumented workers accounted for 42% of the agricultural labor force while H-2A workers were 16% of farm workforce.

The rule asserted farmers were facing a "sudden and large-scale departure" of undocumented, lower-paid workers that was expected to significantly increase labor costs for farmers. These higher labor costs would then threaten agricultural productivity and the food supply. ...


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-27 07:57 PM | Reply

@#1 ... The Labor Department argued it needed to rush through its interim final rule last October because of the Trump administration's own aggressive immigration enforcement that had created "acute labor shortages and instability" in agriculture. ...

Interesting that the Labor Dept admits that Pres Trump's massive deportation quotas have affected the agriculture industry.

#2 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-27 08:25 PM | Reply

Related?

ICE arrested 50,000 people in July -- quietly the biggest month in Trump's second term
www.theguardian.com

... The Trump administration arrested and deported a record number of immigrants in July, according to newly released government data -- apprehending an average of 1,500 people and removing 1,100 people daily.

This latest data confirms what attorneys and immigrant advocates have been seeing across the US " although the administration has moved away from the high-profile, militarized raids that came to define its immigration enforcement approach last year, it is quietly ramping up its operations. ...


#3 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-27 08:27 PM | Reply

Perhaps there is no surprise that Pres Trump's approval rating on immigration has turned negative?

President Trump Job Approval -- Immigration
www.realclearpolling.com

...
RCP Average 7/17 - 8/24
Approve: 43.2
Disapprove: 53.5
Spread: -10.3
...

Wow, even Fox News polling has Pres Trump 15% underwater on immigration. That can't be A Good thing ....

#4 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-27 08:30 PM | Reply

So we are deporting immigrants in order to bring in different immigrants (or maybe even the same ones) and pay them a lower wage?

#5 | Posted by gtbritishskull at 2026-08-31 12:30 PM | Reply

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