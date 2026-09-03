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Thursday, September 03, 2026

Wyoming Requests Investigation Into DoJ Activity Monitors

Wyoming's attorney general is investigating how two U.S. Department of Justice officials monitored poll workers and observed voters in the state's most populous county during the Aug. 18 primary, a spokesperson for Republican Gov. Mark Gordon said Friday.

Posted by LampLighter at 04:31 PM | 3 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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LampLighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/09/03

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-- Ron Filipkowski (@ronfilipkowski.bsky.social) 10:18 PM Â· Aug 27, 2026

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More from the article ...

... "I feel very strongly about the federal government coming in and taking our guns. I don't like that. I don't like the federal government coming in and taking our votes, either," Gordon said at the meeting Wednesday.

Gordon spokesperson Amy Edmonds on Friday confirmed the investigation by Attorney General Keith Kautz, who was appointed by the governor. ...


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-29 06:48 PM | Reply

Any ICE goon gets in my way in November they'll pull back a bloody stump.

#2 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-08-29 07:08 PM | Reply

@#1 ... [Wyoming Republican Gov. Mark] Gordon called the monitors' behavior "a bit aggressive" and "irregular" ...

Wyoming voted over 71% for Pres Trump in 2024 ...

( en.wikipedia.org )



#3 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-29 09:41 PM | Reply

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