Wyoming Requests Investigation Into DoJ Activity Monitors

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Thursday, September 03, 2026
Wyoming's attorney general is investigating how two U.S. Department of Justice officials monitored poll workers and observed voters in the state's most populous county during the Aug. 18 primary, a spokesperson for Republican Gov. Mark Gordon said Friday.
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