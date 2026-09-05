Drudge Retort: The Other Side of the News
Saturday, September 05, 2026

War Crime Accusations Fly at Trump Admin after Wedding Bombed in Iran

President Donald Trump's administration has been accused of a war crime after a missile strike hit a wedding and, according to an Iranian humanitarian group, killed a child and three others, reports show.

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 07:30 AM | 3 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

Menu

Front Page
Breaking News
Comments
Flagged Comments
Recently Flagged
User Blogs
Write a Blog Entry
Create a Poll
Edit Account
Weekly Digest
Stats Page
RSS Feed
Back Page

Subscriptions

Read the Retort using RSS.

Drudge Retort RSS feed RSS Feed

Author Info

reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/09/05

Status: user

MORE STORIES

Lutnick 'misspoke' When he said No US Soldiers Have Died in Iran War (6 comments) ...

War Crime Accusations Fly at Trump Admin after Wedding Bombed in Iran (3 comments) ...

Another Pedo 47 Voter Finds Out (1 comments) ...

Pedo 47 Goes On Pentagon Polygraph Binge (1 comments) ...

Amount of Recalled Food Is Skyrocketing (17 comments) ...

More

Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

A U.S. strike hit a wedding in Iran, killing four people, including children. Bomb remnants reportedly point to a weapon marketed as the Navy's "most accurate" missile, raising fresh questions about civilian harm.

[image or embed]

-- Truthout (@truthout.org) 1:48 PM Â· Sep 2, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

This is what MAGA filth voted for.

#1 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-09-02 12:50 PM | Reply

Trump's war is, in its entirety, a war crime - indeed, the "supreme crime" at the Nuremberg Trials.

#2 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-09-02 01:11 PM | Reply

Donald Trump does not understand the concept of "crime" as it applies to him.

#3 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-05 09:08 AM | Reply

Post a comment

The following HTML tags are allowed in comments: a href, b, i, p, br, ul, ol, li and blockquote. Others will be stripped out. Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Anyone can join this site and make comments. To post this comment, you must sign it with your Drudge Retort username. If you can't remember your username or password, use the lost password form to request it.
Username:
Password:

Home | Breaking News | Comments | User Blogs | Stats | Back Page | RSS Feed | RSS Spec | DMCA Compliance | Privacy
Drudge Retort