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Saturday, September 05, 2026

U.S. Health Secretary Asked that Pennsylvania Measles Deaths Not be Counted

U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. asked his new CDC director to remove a reference to two Pennsylvania deaths from the agency's online measles tally ...

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 02:31 PM | 5 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/09/05

Status: user

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Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

Infant died of measles in Pennsylvania, coroner confirms www.washingtonpost.com/health/2026/ ...

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-- Carl Zimmer (@carlzimmer.com) 11:58 PM Â· Sep 4, 2026

Why were there only 3 measles deaths in the last 10 years Robert

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-- Michael Hobbes (@michaelhobbes.bsky.social) 8:59 AM Â· Aug 30, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Sirhan, Sirhan, where for art thou, Sirhan?

#1 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-09-03 11:32 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

If you stop testing, the number of infected drop.

- The Orange Chomo.

#2 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-09-03 12:36 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

... three sources familiar with the situation said. Kennedy's request came after CDC staffers had already accepted the state's characterization of the deaths as linked to measles, a Pennsylvania official said. ...

So, the non-political medical staff spoke the truth, only to be over-ridden by the Pres Trump non-medical political appointee?

Is this any way to run the Health and Human Services team for the Country?

#3 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-03 07:54 PM | Reply

The heroin addict is now killing Amish infants.

lancasteronline.com

#4 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-09-05 12:08 PM | Reply

Let's do the SIRHAN again!

(apologies to Tim Curry)

#5 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-09-05 02:11 PM | Reply

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