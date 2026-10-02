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Friday, October 02, 2026

Trump Consulted Musk's Grok Before Abducting Venezuela's President: Report

President Donald Trump consulted Elon Musk's artificial intelligence chatbot Grok before deposing Venezuela's president, according to a report.

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 05:32 PM | 7 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/10/02

Status: user

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For a long time I've wanted a sense of how trump has or hasn't interacted with chatbots (we know he posts a lot of slop sure). And this TIME anecdote about Grok arguably leading Trump into war is just extremely bracing

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-- Charlie Warzel (@cwarzel.bsky.social) 1:23 PM Â· Oct 1, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

We're done.

#1 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-02 11:32 AM | Reply

- "spent hours" asking Grok

Did Grok ask for a shower after?

#2 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-02 11:47 AM | Reply

The demented sack of---------- and MechaHitler make quite a team.

#3 | Posted by Reinheitsgebot at 2026-10-02 12:26 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

So, Trump shook the magic eight ball and followed its advice.

#4 | Posted by Zed at 2026-10-02 05:51 PM | Reply

AI just got through telling me that a friend of mine ran for Congress.

A thorough hallucination.

#5 | Posted by Zed at 2026-10-02 05:52 PM | Reply

Best results for foreign policy are always obtained by gutting a chicken and reading the entrails.

#6 | Posted by Zed at 2026-10-02 05:55 PM | Reply

Roofie Pete has tasked the ketamine-addicted Nazi with steering the future of America's military.

www.politico.com

#7 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-10-02 08:53 PM | Reply

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