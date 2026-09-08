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Tuesday, September 08, 2026

North Carolina Is Worst State for Workers in 2026

Oxfam recently released its Best States to Work Index for 2026, a report that analyzed 37 labor policies among all 50 states plus Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico.

Posted by qcp at 11:32 PM | 2 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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qcp

Joined 2007/07/05
Visited 2026/09/08

Status: user

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Mamdani Creates Workers' Rights Office in Effort to Boost Union Power www.nytimes.com/2026/09/07/n ...

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-- Joel Bowden (@joebowd.bsky.social) 10:44 AM Â· Sep 8, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

scoring a total of just 4.90 points out of a possible 100.

That's dotard territory.

#1 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-09-08 10:18 AM | Reply

"and 0.0 for the right to organize"

This is what I voted for.
~Subliterate

#2 | Posted by Danforth at 2026-09-08 10:24 AM | Reply

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