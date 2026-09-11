Plastic Exposure Before Birth Linked to ADHD, Autism Symptoms

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It's another chapter in the ongoing search for answers to some pretty complex questions, like why autism and ADHD diagnoses are on the rise, and why so many children around the world seem to be afflicted with behavior problems, and what the chemicals in plastics could be doing to our brains.



And while it's an interesting addition to the research, there are very specific things this new study can (and can't) tell us about all these hot topics in science, and what patterns are emerging between them.



Let's get into it.



The study, published in Med (a peer-reviewed journal owned by Cell Press), looked at children's behavioral traits at ages two and four, and how they correlate with the child's potential prenatal exposure to the common plastic additive DEHP.



DEHP (di-(2-ethylhexyl) phthalate) is a synthetic chemical that helps make plastics more flexible. It's often used in vinyl furniture upholstery, garden hoses, shower curtains, medical tubing, and vegan leathers.



It's also known to easily leach out of the material it was added to, which is how it can end up in our food, water, and ultimately, our bodies. ...