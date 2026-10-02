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Friday, October 02, 2026

Florida Cops Don't Know who Owns 11 Unpermitted Flock Cameras

Florida cops are facing questions after a mandate to remove all Flock cameras tracking cars on St. Lucie County roads led local police to uncover more than a dozen suspicious cameras operating without permits.

Posted by lamplighter at 11:33 PM | 5 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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lamplighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/10/02

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In Florida, police have repeatedly been caught misusing Flock cameras, sometimes tracking single cars hundreds of times for personal reasons: arstechnica.visitlink.me/ZQH463

[image or embed]

-- Ars Technica (@arstechnica.com) 10:35 AM Â· Oct 2, 2026

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More from the article ...

... Of the 14 cameras found, 11 had no obvious owners, raising concerns about who has access to sensitive data that bad actors could abuse. After the cameras were discovered, St. Lucie County Commissioner James Clasby told a local news outlet that there's "potential for non-law enforcement to have cameras out there, and I'm not OK with that."

But the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office ended up claiming three of those cameras, then refused to explain why they never obtained the required permits. The office did not immediately respond to Ars' request to clarify whether it ever accessed data recorded by the cameras.

In Florida, police have repeatedly been caught misusing Flock cameras, sometimes tracking single cars hundreds of times for personal reasons. ...


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-02 02:25 PM | Reply

There's a lot Florida doesn't know.

#2 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-02 03:47 PM | Reply

Ask Israel, maybe they know, having been involved in "training" hundreds of officers and agents employed in Florida's law enforcement apparatus.

Nearly 20,000 Floridians are also Israeli citizens.

#3 | Posted by pumpkinhead at 2026-10-02 04:34 PM | Reply

Why should anyone believe a word Florida cops say?

#4 | Posted by qcp at 2026-10-02 05:28 PM | Reply

Take them down and see if anyone claims them.

#5 | Posted by morris at 2026-10-02 10:25 PM | Reply

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