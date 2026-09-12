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Saturday, September 12, 2026

North Carolina GOP Rally Opened by Sex Offender

A pastor kicked off a recent campaign stop for Michael Whatley, the Republican nominee for Senate, with a prayer ...

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 11:31 AM | 6 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/09/12

Status: user

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"Convicted sex offender offered opening prayer at rally for GOP Senate nominee in North Carolina" "Pastor Daimon L. King is a registered sex offender, twice sentenced to prison for convictions involving children, according to state and court records." apnews.com/article/what ...

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-- MaddowBlog (@maddowblog.bsky.social) 10:15 AM Â· Sep 12, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

That's par for the course

#1 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-09-11 07:52 PM | Reply

Pastor Daimon L. King is a registered sex offender, twice sentenced to prison for convictions involving children

This is news?

At this point, if you're a Republican, you're either a pedophile or you've decided pedophilia doesn't bother you.

#2 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-09-11 10:34 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

The one in Texas had a pedophile as main speaker

#3 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-09-11 10:54 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 2

At this point, if you're a Republican, you're either a pedophile or you've decided pedophilia doesn't bother you.

#2 | Posted by ClownShack

Despite their overt gay bashing, Grindr had an explosion of use by Republicans in Dallas this week and Milwaukee for the GOP 2024 convention.

#4 | Posted by AMERICANUNITY at 2026-09-12 02:23 AM | Reply

At this point, if you're a Republican, you're either a pedophile or you've decided pedophilia doesn't bother you.

#2 | Posted by ClownShack

Isn't that the most amazing thing? Pedophilia was an existential threat until MAGA realized it was themselves.

#5 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-12 08:57 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

What was surprising was the man who delivered it. Pastor Daimon L. King is a registered sex offender, twice sentenced to prison for convictions involving children, according to state and court records.

Posted by reinheitsgebot

I rest my case.

#6 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-12 08:58 AM | Reply

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