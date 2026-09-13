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Sunday, September 13, 2026

Kash Patel Tried to get FBI Spokesman to Respond to Internet Troll

Texts put out by the FBI as part of the Epstein document release show Director Kash Patel pushing his spokesman to engage in a social media brawl with an X account called "IFindR*tards."

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 07:33 AM | 6 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/09/13

Status: user

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A CNN panel reacted with a mix of disbelief and disgust to newly surfaced text messages showing FBI Director Kash Patel trying, and failing, to marshal the bureau's press shop against an anonymous internet troll.

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-- Raw Story (@rawstory.com) 10:30 PM Â· Sep 11, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Crosseyed and brainless.

#1 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-09-12 02:38 PM | Reply

This crew makes real girlie men blush.
~ Arnold Schwarzenegger

#2 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-09-13 07:46 AM | Reply

How's the decomposing orange pedo's FBI doing on the Nancy Guthrie case?

#3 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-09-13 10:07 AM | Reply

Or the "assassination" attempts.
Or any real crime.

#4 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-09-13 11:05 AM | Reply

But he IS hot on the trail of the FBI's most wanted criminal,

Gavin Newsom.

#5 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-09-13 11:40 AM | Reply

Say there, Ka$h Machine, whatever happened to that Nancy Guthrie lady? It's been so long I forget all about the perp, his/her trial and the sentence handed down. Could you please update me?

#6 | Posted by catdog at 2026-09-13 01:03 PM | Reply

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