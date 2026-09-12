DoJ Appeals Decision That Killed Anti-Weaponization Fund

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The massive fund sparked intense bipartisan backlash and nearly derailed Blanches' confirmation after Sens. John Cornyn (R-TX) and Thom Tillis (R-NC), said they would refuse to vote for Blanche unless the proposal for the fund was scrapped.



Blanche claimed on Aug. 2 that he had formally rescinded the fund.



"My team and I have met with committee members and Senators over the past several weeks and addressed any concerns or outstanding questions," he wrote on X at the time.



"We have enjoyed good faith discussions, and as a result issue the following order and update with regard to the May IRS settlement. The Department always welcomes and appreciates productive engagement with all members of Congress."



The move prompted Cornyn and Tillis to vote for the confirmation of Trump's former personal attorney as US Attorney General. ...