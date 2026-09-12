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Saturday, September 12, 2026

DoJ Appeals Decision That Killed Anti-Weaponization Fund

Despite U.S. Attorney Todd Blanche's repeated assurances that President Donald Trump's controversial anti-weaponization had been rescinded, the Justice Department on Friday appealed the judge's decision that killed the planned $1.8 billion fund.

Posted by lamplighter at 09:30 PM | 2 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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lamplighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/09/12

Status: user

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BREAKING: The Department of Justice (DOJ) told a federal judge Friday it's appealing a scorching court order against President Donald Trump's attempt to sue himself to create an almost $2 billion fund for his political allies. www.democracydocket.com/news-alerts/ ...

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-- Marc Elias (@marcelias.bsky.social) 7:39 PM Â· Sep 11, 2026

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More from the article ...

... "Reserving all rights and waiving nothing, Defendants appear solely for the purpose of noticing their appeal to the United States Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit from this Court's July 13, 2026," the DOJ wrote in its brief filing in Miami Federal Court, which was first reported by Politico's Josh Gerstein.

The massive fund sparked intense bipartisan backlash and nearly derailed Blanches' confirmation after Sens. John Cornyn (R-TX) and Thom Tillis (R-NC), said they would refuse to vote for Blanche unless the proposal for the fund was scrapped.

Blanche claimed on Aug. 2 that he had formally rescinded the fund.

"My team and I have met with committee members and Senators over the past several weeks and addressed any concerns or outstanding questions," he wrote on X at the time.

"We have enjoyed good faith discussions, and as a result issue the following order and update with regard to the May IRS settlement. The Department always welcomes and appreciates productive engagement with all members of Congress."

The move prompted Cornyn and Tillis to vote for the confirmation of Trump's former personal attorney as US Attorney General. ...



#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-12 04:44 PM | Reply

Lying liars lie... anyone who believes anything this Admin says about... well, anything at all, will obviously believe anything.

#2 | Posted by Corky at 2026-09-12 10:00 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

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