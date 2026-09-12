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Saturday, September 12, 2026

Contractor Admits Fault for Reflecting Pool Damage

The contractor for the Reflecting Pool blamed its own errors for ongoing issues, rather than vandalism.

Posted by lamplighter at 11:33 PM | 3 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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lamplighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/09/12

Status: user

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Hearn was charged with destruction of property for allegedly pulling up sealant installed at the Reflecting Pool, prosecutors said last week.

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-- Forbes (@forbes.com) 11:15 AM Â· Jul 9, 2026

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More from the article ...

... Newly obtained documents revealed that the ongoing issues at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool stem from contractor mistakes rather than vandalism. The information contradicts previous claims by the Trump administration.

What we know:

Records reviewed by The New York Times indicate that the pool's blue liner peeled and tore due to human oversight during the installation process.

Specific errors cited in the documents include failing to apply sufficient primer in certain areas and using incompatible chemicals.

While the records noted that vandals caused minor cuts in the caulking along the pool's edges, they explicitly did not link those cuts to the peeling liner or pool floor damage. ...



#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-12 03:11 PM | Reply

But! ANTIFA! And blades! And vandals!

Handful of our resident Trumpers swore it was liberals!

There's no one dumber than a Trump voter.

#2 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-09-12 11:19 PM | Reply

CAPITOL PUNISHMENT NOW!

JUSTICE FOR REFLECTION!

#3 | Posted by redlightrobot at 2026-09-13 02:30 AM | Reply

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