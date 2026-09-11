Drudge Retort: The Other Side of the News
Friday, September 11, 2026

US Consumer Prices Accelerate in August

Report likely to result in the Federal Reserve raising interest rates next week, financial markets bet. Consumer sentiment sags in September; inflation expectations rise.

Posted by lamplighter at 11:33 PM | 5 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

Menu

Front Page
Breaking News
Comments
Flagged Comments
Recently Flagged
User Blogs
Write a Blog Entry
Create a Poll
Edit Account
Weekly Digest
Stats Page
RSS Feed
Back Page

Subscriptions

Read the Retort using RSS.

Drudge Retort RSS feed RSS Feed

Author Info

lamplighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/09/11

Status: user

MORE STORIES

US Consumer Prices Accelerate in August (5 comments) ...

EPA to Loosen Methane Rules, Boosting Pollution (2 comments) ...

Plastic Exposure Before Birth Linked to ADHD, Autism Symptoms (1 comments) ...

Dems Demand Trump Halt Collection of Patients' ER Records (4 comments) ...

DC Circuit Rules IRS Data Sharing Plan with ICE Unlawful (20 comments) ...

More

Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

Fed Chairman Kevin Warsh faces intense pressure to raise interest rates after a hot CPI inflation report

[image or embed]

-- Bloomberg News (@bloomberg.com) 3:00 PM Â· Sep 11, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

More from the article ...

... U.S. consumer prices accelerated in August, while a key measure of underlying inflation posted its largest increase in four months, reinforcing expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates next week. ...

"Energy inflation does not stay at the gas station. It travels by truck, airplane and cargo ship into nearly every store in America," said Sung Won Sohn, a finance and economics professor at Loyola Marymount University. "The Fed is now more likely than not to raise its policy rate ... it cannot afford to let an energy shock become an everything shock."

The CPI increased 0.4% last month after edging up 0.1% in July, the Labor Department's Bureau of Labor Statistics said.

In the 12 months through August, consumer inflation advanced 3.4% after rising by the same margin in July. The rise in the CPI was in line with economists' expectations.

A 3.9% jump in gasoline prices after two straight monthly declines accounted for more than a third of the increase in the CPI over the month. Other motor fuels, which include diesel, surged 9.6%. They surged 44% year-on-year in August.

There was, however, some respite for consumers at the supermarket. Food prices edged up 0.1% for a second straight month. Grocery prices were unchanged amid muted increases in the costs of meat and fish. Fruit and vegetable prices fell 0.4% over the month, weighed down by a 6.2% drop in the cost of lettuce because of a Cyclospora outbreak.

But egg prices increased 2.9%, while nonalcoholic beverages cost more, as did dairy and related products. Food prices advanced 2.7% year-on-year in August and the annual increase in consumer inflation is outpacing wage growth. Inflation-adjusted average hourly earnings fell 0.3% over the year in August.

"Inflation-adjusted wage growth contracted for a fifth consecutive month in August," said Gregory Daco, chief economist at EY-Parthenon. "This is the longest income squeeze since 2012 -- excluding the post-pandemic period when public assistance kept income growing despite historical job losses." ...


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-11 03:27 PM | Reply

Hey, with 5 grand I can cut my credit card balance in half! Sign me the fuck up, your Orange Assholiness.

#2 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-09-11 09:10 PM | Reply

These maga minions are not "facing' anything beyond their shadows and bank statements... soooooooo tiresome.....

#3 | Posted by South_American at 2026-09-11 11:45 PM | Reply

Worst president in American history.

#4 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-09-11 11:50 PM | Reply

Report likely to result in the Federal Reserve raising interest rates next week...

Why would they do that? Lewzer said the US should have the lowest rates in the world.

He'd lose whatever is left of his shit if they raise the rate again. Interest rates are supposed to be just pulled out of your ass, not calculated based on a bunch of information.

#5 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-09-12 12:06 AM | Reply

Post a comment

The following HTML tags are allowed in comments: a href, b, i, p, br, ul, ol, li and blockquote. Others will be stripped out. Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Anyone can join this site and make comments. To post this comment, you must sign it with your Drudge Retort username. If you can't remember your username or password, use the lost password form to request it.
Username:
Password:

Home | Breaking News | Comments | User Blogs | Stats | Back Page | RSS Feed | RSS Spec | DMCA Compliance | Privacy
Drudge Retort