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Friday, October 02, 2026

Dems Want a Blue Wave -- NH Shows Why That May Not Happen

Five weeks before Election Day, Democratic enthusiasm is reaching a fever pitch.

Posted by lamplighter at 11:31 AM | 25 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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lamplighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/10/02

Status: user

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New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham said the November midterms will be a referendum on the Republican Party.

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-- Newsweek (@newsweek.com) 9:56 PM Â· Oct 1, 2026

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More from the article ...

... In the midst of such confidence, however, Democrats are ignoring glaring vulnerabilities that threaten to undermine the unstoppable blue wave they say is coming.

Look no further than swing-state New Hampshire, where Democratic leaders are sounding the alarm about political challenges that could jeopardize Rep. Chris Pappas' campaign for an open Senate seat and undermine the party's ability to win races around the country.

Democrats point to Republicans' overwhelming financial advantage that is allowing them to dominate the airwaves in the closing days of the campaign. At the same time, the Democrats' brand remains deeply unpopular, and they have virtually no margin for error in midterm races that are playing out largely in Republican-leaning states.

New Hampshire Democratic Chairman Ray Buckley says that national Democratic leaders "have consistently been overly optimistic" as they look to expand the midterm map. He's particularly worried about his state's Senate contest, where Republicans are investing far more resources than Democrats. ...


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-01 03:51 PM | Reply

It's the Dems.

They'll snatch defeat from the jaws of victory and give a press conference acting like they've won where Chuck laughs at his own jokes alone and everyone else looks shifty and uncomfortable.

#2 | Posted by jpw at 2026-10-01 06:25 PM | Reply

@#2 ... They'll snatch defeat from the jaws of victory ...

Yup.

It almost seems to be their modis operandi.

#3 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-01 07:10 PM | Reply

"They'll" "their". Anybody in this thread not a dem?

#4 | Posted by sitzkrieg at 2026-10-02 09:50 AM | Reply

Anybody in this thread not a dem?

#4 | Posted by sitzkrieg

I've never been affiliated. But I see absolutely no reason to vote for a Republican. None.

#5 | Posted by Whatsleft at 2026-10-02 12:29 PM | Reply

As to the topic. The overconfidence of Dems is often their Achilles heal. The lack of action on issues is another. While they're campaigning, Dems often express good ideas for what needs to be done. They're follow through sux though.

#6 | Posted by Whatsleft at 2026-10-02 12:43 PM | Reply

I've never been affiliated. But I see absolutely no reason to vote for a Republican. None.

#5 | Posted by Whatsleft at 2026-10-02 12:29 PM | Reply | Flag:

Unless you are voting Lib or Greenie, that makes you a Democrat.

#7 | Posted by sitzkrieg at 2026-10-02 12:58 PM | Reply

#7

If you're not voting anything but Republican, you're a bigoted fascist.

#8 | Posted by Whatsleft at 2026-10-02 01:11 PM | Reply

Just example #753 of why money should be out of politics

#9 | Posted by MBlue at 2026-10-02 01:15 PM | Reply

#7

...But thanks for proving that you can't produce a good reason to vote Republican.

#10 | Posted by Whatsleft at 2026-10-02 01:15 PM | Reply

I stopped making predictions of what Americans will do after Trumpy apparently won the first time.

I had no idea we as a people would choose a hateful ignorant criminally negligent incompetent narcissistic liar to lead the most powerful nation on earth in one of the most critical times on earth.

But I do feel like accountability is coming. I also realize now it probably won't look anything like I think it should or accomplish near what needs to be done to recover from the Great American FAFO.

Trumpy and his co-conspirators belong in prison. And that is obviously not going to happen.

#11 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-10-02 01:32 PM | Reply

#10 | Posted by Whatsleft at 2026-10-02 01:15 PM | Reply | Flag:

Child, I'm a Democrat. Not sure why so many of you are afraid of the label? Tired of being tied to gross incompetence? Embrace it. It's the best we've got.

#12 | Posted by sitzkrieg at 2026-10-02 01:35 PM | Reply

And if you hate it, there's things you can do about it, like participate in the party on any day besides election day.

democrats.org

#13 | Posted by sitzkrieg at 2026-10-02 01:47 PM | Reply

Both Parties Suck.

The Republicans suck More.

Change Ain't Coming.

War is.

#14 | Posted by Effeteposer at 2026-10-02 02:00 PM | Reply

War is.

#14 | POSTED BY EFFETEPOSER

Winter is Always coming.

There will be wars and rumors of wars.

Forever.

Apparently.

#15 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-10-02 02:09 PM | Reply

Republican goes after Dem child...

www.youtube.com

ok, sorta

#16 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-02 02:13 PM | Reply

I'm a Democrat.

#12 | Posted by sitzkrieg

lol! Suuure you are.

#17 | Posted by Whatsleft at 2026-10-02 02:21 PM | Reply

What would constitute a "blue wave?" Would democrats have to win both House & Senate or just one? Would they need to win more than just one vote majorities? Would they need to win more than the majorities currently expected on the prediction websites?

#18 | Posted by johnny_hotsauce at 2026-10-02 02:23 PM | Reply

A blue wave is just winning the House.

A blue tsunami is winning the House and Senate.

A blue shellacking is winning with a filibuster proof veto proof majority.

#19 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-10-02 02:27 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

lol! Suuure you are.

#17 | Posted by Whatsleft at 2026-10-02 02:21 PM | Reply | Flag:

This is what's confusing you. I don't bitch and vent uselessly online. I send money to good candidates like Talarico, and turn a blind eye to flipflopping on certain issues because that's what it takes to win.

#20 | Posted by sitzkrieg at 2026-10-02 02:30 PM | Reply

The most weak minded and polarized members of a political party don't believe people in the same party really vote that way, because they need constant virtue signaling and affirmations. They need to grow up and mature.

#21 | Posted by sitzkrieg at 2026-10-02 02:34 PM | Reply

I believe you're a Democrat, Truman was a Democrat and he NUKED two Cities full of Civilians.

LBJ Was a Democrat and he Bombed Vietnam into Oblivion. Pointlessly?

Democrats are just as Vicious and War Loving as Republicans.

Democrats Create better Social Programs and fight Pollution better than Republicans Too.

Both Suck, Both Worship Israel and Ethnic Cleansing.

Both would kill Anyone, if they get a Hankering to.

But on the Margins....

DEMOCRATS RULE.

#22 | Posted by Effeteposer at 2026-10-02 02:44 PM | Reply | Funny: 1

POSTED BY SITZKRIEG

You were busy spreading lies about Talarico the other day.

Save us your lectures.

#23 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-10-02 03:22 PM | Reply

#23 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-10-02 03:22 PM | Reply | Flag:

One of the most emotionally fragile here. Every day Texans wake up and watch the same commercials over, and over, and over.

You have no fucking idea what's happening here, you have no skin in the game. Begone nerd.

#24 | Posted by sitzkrieg at 2026-10-02 03:39 PM | Reply

Have you even given the guy a single penny? Not even the dollar the constant spam messages ask for, 1/100th of that?

No, of course not. You can stop pretending you care.

#25 | Posted by sitzkrieg at 2026-10-02 03:40 PM | Reply

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