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Saturday, September 12, 2026

Trump's Forced Coal Plant Extensions Thrown Out by Judge

The Department of Energy declared an "emergency" when none existed.

Posted by lamplighter at 08:31 PM | 12 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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lamplighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/09/12

Status: user

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Breaking News: A federal court struck down a Trump administration order to keep an aging coal plant in Michigan running -- dealing a blow to President Trump's efforts to promote the coal industry.

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-- The New York Times (@nytimes.com) 2:19 PM Â· Sep 11, 2026

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More from the article ...

... The use of coal to generate electricity on the US grid has been plunging for nearly two decades, and the first Trump administration was unable to affect the trend. So his second administration has attempted more aggressive interventions to prop up coal use. One of its most direct means of doing so is to order coal plants that were scheduled to close to remain open, even if there is no need for them.

The administration's justification for these orders is a statute that allows the Department of Energy (DOE) to declare an emergency in the case of wartime or a sudden shortfall in generation. ...

The decision was issued by a unanimous three-judge panel from the DC Circuit's Court of Appeals. ...

The court interprets this as an indication that Congress had intended for federal intervention at the level of generation facilities to be rare and only in cases where there was an immediate shortfall that could only be addressed through federal action. And it notes that this is exactly how the authority had been used throughout its history. "Indeterminate assertions of summer electricity shortfalls are not what Congress meant by 'emergency,'" the judges conclude. ...


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-12 01:49 PM | Reply

Good. Coal is a really lousy fuel.

#2 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-09-12 02:06 PM | Reply

The emergency is the crazed pedo octogenarian

#3 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-09-12 02:38 PM | Reply


Good. Coal is a really lousy fuel.
#2 | POSTED BY REDIAL

But not Canadian forests?

Also why would Germany shut down nuclear power, and increase coal usage?

NEXT UP: Lumpers complaining about the price of electricity!

#4 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-09-12 02:47 PM | Reply

NEXT UP: Lumpers complaining about the price of electricity!

Posted by oneironaut at 2026-09-12 02:47 PM | Reply

Trump is going to force Canada to cut power to 4 us states, idiot.

#5 | Posted by Alexandrite at 2026-09-12 02:55 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Trump should shut off the judges's power.

#6 | Posted by visitor_ at 2026-09-12 11:19 PM | Reply

#6 loves living in a monarchy... it goes with his 17th century wig.

#7 | Posted by Corky at 2026-09-12 11:23 PM | Reply

Visitor should get a job in a coal mine.

#8 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-09-12 11:24 PM | Reply

Coal is a really lousy fuel.
#2 | POSTED BY REDIAL

Trump is a really lousy President.

#9 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-09-12 11:25 PM | Reply

Lumpers complaining about the price of electricity!
#4 | POSTED BY ONETRUMPER

Fun fact about California.

The state produces so much power from solar energy, we didn't have any brownouts during these recent heatwaves.

You keep sucking that coal out of Trump's ass and we'll stick with solar.

#10 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-09-12 11:27 PM | Reply

The only thing coal has going for it is that it's cheap, and there's lots of it. Otherwise, it sucks.

#11 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-09-12 11:35 PM | Reply

Reliable too.

#12 | Posted by visitor_ at 2026-09-13 12:26 AM | Reply

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