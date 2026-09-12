"AI leaders endorse slowdown in their risky technology "

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Saturday, September 12, 2026
Dario Amodei, who was the first to call for restraint on Saturday, warned that recent advances have begun to outpace the industry's ability to fully understand and control the technology.
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