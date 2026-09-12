"AI leaders endorse slowdown in their risky technology "

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The comments are a rare display of consensus among competing companies as they grapple with growing alarm across the tech industry and in Washington that the emerging technology has begun to outpace its creators' ability to understand or control it.



Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei was the first on Saturday to publicly call for a slowdown, writing in a lengthy essay, "We must slow the pace at which we improve the capabilities of AI models."



He earned quick endorsements from tech executives at rival AI labs.



Elon Musk, CEO of xAI, wrote on social media "Dario is right," just days after he derided public concern over an Anthropic researcher's warnings that AI could result in human extinction as a "psy op."



A few hours later, OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman, who told employees Thursday that he was open to slowing the development of its most advanced AI systems, endorsed Amodei's call publicly. ...