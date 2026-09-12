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Saturday, September 12, 2026

AI Leaders Endorse Slowdown in Their Risky Technology

Dario Amodei, who was the first to call for restraint on Saturday, warned that recent advances have begun to outpace the industry's ability to fully understand and control the technology.

Posted by lamplighter at 10:31 PM | 4 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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lamplighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/09/12

Status: user

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When the biggest AI developers all agree they should slow down, they should. Less blog posts and reports. The time for federal action is now.

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-- Governor JB Pritzker (@govpritzker.illinois.gov) 2:07 PM Â· Sep 12, 2026

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More from the article ...

... Top executives at three of the nation's leading AI labs are calling for a slowdown in the development of advanced artificial intelligence.

The comments are a rare display of consensus among competing companies as they grapple with growing alarm across the tech industry and in Washington that the emerging technology has begun to outpace its creators' ability to understand or control it.

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei was the first on Saturday to publicly call for a slowdown, writing in a lengthy essay, "We must slow the pace at which we improve the capabilities of AI models."

He earned quick endorsements from tech executives at rival AI labs.

Elon Musk, CEO of xAI, wrote on social media "Dario is right," just days after he derided public concern over an Anthropic researcher's warnings that AI could result in human extinction as a "psy op."

A few hours later, OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman, who told employees Thursday that he was open to slowing the development of its most advanced AI systems, endorsed Amodei's call publicly. ...


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-12 06:17 PM | Reply


While these marketing-like announcements by the CEOs look like a good direction, they seem to be just that --- marketing-level announcements.

What are those companies telling to the lobbyists they hire to get politicians to reduce the amount of regulations AI companies face?

Are they still telling the lobbyist to continue, ~full steam ahead?~

#2 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-12 06:19 PM | Reply

"AI leaders endorse slowdown in their risky technology "

In other words, China is so far ahead that they can never hope to keep up.

#3 | Posted by pumpkinhead at 2026-09-12 07:22 PM | Reply

"Slowdown" translates to "we need to fix some bugs".

#4 | Posted by horstngraben at 2026-09-13 02:33 AM | Reply

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