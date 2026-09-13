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Sunday, September 13, 2026

Flock Worker Calls Police on InvestigateTV Reporter

A Flock worker called the police on InvestigateTV reporter Brendan Keefe as he was filming the public installation of one of the cameras.

Posted by lamplighter at 11:32 PM | 1 COMMENT | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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lamplighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/09/13

Status: user

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More from the article ...

... However, there are many places where local law enforcement's relationship with Flock and its network of roughly 120,000 license plate readers have continued or been reaffirmed, with the company telling one trade publication its growth has outpaced cancellations 10-to-1.

That means new devices continue to appear as jurisdictions add to their inventory or upgrade their equipment -- including one that was being installed on Aug. 19 on a suburban street outside of Atlanta, not far from the home of InvestigateTV's Brendan Keefe.

Three police cars ended up in the national investigative reporter's rearview mirror that Wednesday afternoon after he tried to film the technician installing an upgraded camera on a public street, shown in his video story at the top of this story.

The stop is one of at least two documented cases this year in which those working for Flock Safety called police on people engaging in the same category of public recording into which the company asserts its technology fits. ...

Keefe parked on the public street at a distance, donned a yellow safety vest and a hat emblazoned with the logo of InvestigateTV's Atlanta affiliate where he also works, displayed a press placard on his dashboard and then pulled out a camera to record the installation.

As Keefe began to shoot video, the installer saw him and immediately packed up his equipment and drove away, so Keefe also returned to his car and followed several cars behind, hoping to document the next stop.

The technician called 911. ...


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-13 01:10 PM | Reply

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