Flock Worker Calls Police on InvestigateTV Reporter

More from the article ...



That means new devices continue to appear as jurisdictions add to their inventory or upgrade their equipment -- including one that was being installed on Aug. 19 on a suburban street outside of Atlanta, not far from the home of InvestigateTV's Brendan Keefe.



Three police cars ended up in the national investigative reporter's rearview mirror that Wednesday afternoon after he tried to film the technician installing an upgraded camera on a public street, shown in his video story at the top of this story.



The stop is one of at least two documented cases this year in which those working for Flock Safety called police on people engaging in the same category of public recording into which the company asserts its technology fits. ...



Keefe parked on the public street at a distance, donned a yellow safety vest and a hat emblazoned with the logo of InvestigateTV's Atlanta affiliate where he also works, displayed a press placard on his dashboard and then pulled out a camera to record the installation.



As Keefe began to shoot video, the installer saw him and immediately packed up his equipment and drove away, so Keefe also returned to his car and followed several cars behind, hoping to document the next stop.



The technician called 911. ...