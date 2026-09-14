Drudge Retort: The Other Side of the News
Monday, September 14, 2026

Russia Hits Ukrainian Train Shortly After European Officials Leave Station

A Russian drone has hit a train near the Ukraine-Poland border shortly after former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and top European security officials had passed through.

Posted by lamplighter at 11:31 AM | 2 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

Menu

Front Page
Breaking News
Comments
Flagged Comments
Recently Flagged
User Blogs
Write a Blog Entry
Create a Poll
Edit Account
Weekly Digest
Stats Page
RSS Feed
Back Page

Subscriptions

Read the Retort using RSS.

Drudge Retort RSS feed RSS Feed

Author Info

lamplighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/09/14

Status: user

MORE STORIES

ICE arrests keep soaring. Deportations mostly steady. (5 comments) ...

Europe hesitates as Russian attacks escalate (1 comments) ...

Russia Hits Ukrainian Train Shortly After European Officials Leave Station (2 comments) ...

Lowe's Hit with Class Action over Collection of Voiceprints (2 comments) ...

Flock Worker Calls Police on InvestigateTV Reporter (2 comments) ...

More

Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

'A message to the western world': EU condemns Russian attack that may have targeted diplomats' train

[image or embed]

-- The Irish Times (@irishtimes.com) 9:47 AM Â· Sep 14, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

More from the article ...

... Johnson and other European national security advisers, including the UK's Jonathan Powell, had passed along the same line on a different train on their way back from a conference in Kyiv.

Russia said it had struck "railway infrastructure" in western Ukraine, but Ukraine's state railway company Ukrzaliznytsia said that "quite possibly, the target of this drone could have been the diplomatic train".

In a statement, it said the train "had left the station earlier than expected because of the timetable change... due to constant threats of Russian strikes".

It also said an evacuation order for passengers on the hit train had been given "just 15 minutes" before the strike by a Russian jet-propelled drone.

The railway authority also said former CIA chief David Petraeus had been on board another train at Yahodyn station at the time of the drone strike. ...


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-13 08:29 PM | Reply

Not like bombing Boris would be any loss to any but his family, but it's past time to realize Russia's been at war with the world since '14.

#2 | Posted by morris at 2026-09-14 02:45 PM | Reply

Post a comment

The following HTML tags are allowed in comments: a href, b, i, p, br, ul, ol, li and blockquote. Others will be stripped out. Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Anyone can join this site and make comments. To post this comment, you must sign it with your Drudge Retort username. If you can't remember your username or password, use the lost password form to request it.
Username:
Password:

Home | Breaking News | Comments | User Blogs | Stats | Back Page | RSS Feed | RSS Spec | DMCA Compliance | Privacy
Drudge Retort