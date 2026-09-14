Russia Hits Ukrainian Train Shortly After European Officials Leave Station

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Russia said it had struck "railway infrastructure" in western Ukraine, but Ukraine's state railway company Ukrzaliznytsia said that "quite possibly, the target of this drone could have been the diplomatic train".



In a statement, it said the train "had left the station earlier than expected because of the timetable change... due to constant threats of Russian strikes".



It also said an evacuation order for passengers on the hit train had been given "just 15 minutes" before the strike by a Russian jet-propelled drone.



The railway authority also said former CIA chief David Petraeus had been on board another train at Yahodyn station at the time of the drone strike. ...