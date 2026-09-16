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Wednesday, September 16, 2026

Whistleblower: Missouri Elections Chief Plotted to Change Election Results

Missouri's former election integrity director filed a whistleblower lawsuit Monday against Republican Secretary of State Denny Hoskins, alleging he was fired after raising concerns that staff were plotting to file a fake complaint in a legal case about the state's voter database.

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 08:30 PM | 2 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/09/16

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NEW: Voters are suing Missouri Secretary of State Denny Hoskins for $80 million for neglecting his duties. Five Missourians, representing roughly 162k people, argued his decision to reject a pro-voting referendum was a clear violation of his responsibilities as the state's top election official.

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-- Democracy Docket (@democracydocket.com) 1:08 PM Â· Sep 14, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Secretary Hoskins is the same guy who the Missouri Supreme Court recently found to have been in contempt for failing to following a court order. Such a person has no business holding public service but Missouri republicans won't speak out against him because he's trying to create a new GOP congressional seat.

#1 | Posted by johnny_hotsauce at 2026-09-16 04:43 PM | Reply

Despicable Denny never fails to disappoint.

#2 | Posted by HeeHaw at 2026-09-16 04:46 PM | Reply

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