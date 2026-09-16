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Wednesday, September 16, 2026

18-year-old Dies in Pennsylvania's 4th Measles-Associated Death

Pennsylvania officials have reported a fourth measles-associated death.

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 09:31 AM | 21 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/09/16

Status: user

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Pennsylvania just announced the fourth death from measles this year. All patients were unvaccinated. This is so sad.

[image or embed]

-- Melody Schreiber (@melodyschreiber.com) 1:23 PM Â· Sep 15, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Stinky's freedom freckles kill again.

#1 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-09-15 08:12 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 2

Now for a long series of posts alleging that it wasn't measles that killed this person, or that he or she isn't really dead.

Something.

#2 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-16 08:47 AM | Reply

Darwinism in action.

#3 | Posted by bat4255 at 2026-09-16 10:05 AM | Reply

"nearly 700 illnesses reported so far this year across 38 counties"

The entire US had 714 cases across the entire 2000-2009 decade.
Congratulations MAGATS. You made measles great again.

#4 | Posted by johnny_hotsauce at 2026-09-16 10:22 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 2

I don't think I'd lump Amish and Trumpers together. They barely vote, don't watch cable news, etc.

"Regional studies show that about 59% of surveyed Amish families do not vaccinate their children."

#5 | Posted by sitzkrieg at 2026-09-16 11:47 AM | Reply

I don't think I'd lump Amish and Trumpers together.
#5 | Posted by sitzkrieg

They may not share the same reasoning for not getting vaccinated but overall falling vaccinations rates due to Trump taking vaccine misinformation mainstream puts niche religious communities at greater risk of exposure than they were a decade ago.

#6 | Posted by johnny_hotsauce at 2026-09-16 12:06 PM | Reply

Then they should get vaccinated like the rest of world.

#7 | Posted by sitzkrieg at 2026-09-16 12:23 PM | Reply

Plus, this is their god's plan for them.

#8 | Posted by sitzkrieg at 2026-09-16 12:23 PM | Reply

"In 1900, the top three causes of death in the United States were pneumonia, tuberculosis, and diarrheal diseases, which collectively killed nearly 1 percent of the country every year. A staggering 30 percent of all deaths occurred in children younger than 5. By the end of the century, vaccinations, antibiotics, clean water, improved sewage treatment, and pest control had drastically reduced the lethality of infectious diseases. Today, young children account for less than 1 percent of U.S. deaths."

Michael Scherer

#9 | Posted by SomebodyElse at 2026-09-16 12:30 PM | Reply

It's a Demoncrat Hoax!

4 deaths. Soon to be Zero!

I told my people stop with the testing! If we stop testing we won't have so many measles deaths!

Anyway it will go away when it gets warmer.

Go shopping.

#10 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-09-16 12:33 PM | Reply

"Regional studies show that about 59% of surveyed Amish families do not vaccinate their children."

which indicates Amish folks aren't all on the same page with regards to vaccinations.

I didn't realize that. I assumed they were very strict about it no matter where they are.

#11 | Posted by eberly at 2026-09-16 12:38 PM | Reply

en.wikipedia.org

I forgot about this.

Probably because it wasn't politicized. Trump opened the door to politicizing it so here we are.......

#12 | Posted by eberly at 2026-09-16 12:40 PM | Reply

Several studies subsequently looked at the effect of the Disneyland outbreak on people's views about vaccination.[4] There was little inconsistency; a larger proportion of people reported more positive views towards vaccination.[4] One study reported that a third of mothers showed more interest in the measles vaccine, another revealed that more than a third of pediatricians said that they had fewer requests for vaccine alternatives schedules, and a fifth reported stricter policies in vaccinating.[4] Parents with higher educational levels felt more favourable towards vaccines in some studies, and one study reported more positive views towards vaccines in the white population and in those with higher incomes.[4] Effect varied by population subgroup.[4] Media coverage had likely encouraged favorable vaccine-related beliefs.[4]

#13 | Posted by sitzkrieg at 2026-09-16 12:47 PM | Reply

Wait until the hearing or visually impaired neonates pop out... they'll blame it on plastics in the water.

#14 | Posted by RightisTrite at 2026-09-16 12:49 PM | Reply

I didn't realize that. I assumed they were very strict about it no matter where they are.
#11 | Posted by eberly at 2026-09-16 12:38 PM | Reply | Flag:

They also love eBikes. It's okay as long as you charge your batteries from something not connected to the grid, be it solar or diesel generator, because the grid is apparently satan's work.

#15 | Posted by sitzkrieg at 2026-09-16 12:49 PM | Reply

Thank You Joe Biden for letting 15-20 million unvetted, UNVAXED illegal immigrants cross our border

#16 | Posted by Maverick at 2026-09-16 12:53 PM | Reply

Hey dumbf*^%, most countries have vaxx rates in line with the US, especially for MMR.

worldpopulationreview.com

Since you're too f*^%ing stupid to know how, click the measles button below the map to see.

But don't let that get in the way of your bigoted, gullible stupidity.

#17 | Posted by jpw at 2026-09-16 01:07 PM | Reply

Thank You Joe Biden for letting 15-20 million unvetted, UNVAXED illegal immigrants cross our border

#16 | POSTED BY MAVERICK

Thank you Maverick for continuing to prove that all you have are lies. Your momma must be so proud!

#18 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-09-16 01:14 PM | Reply

Congratulations MAGATS. You made measles great again.

The entire anti-vax movement builds on the ignorance and self centeredness of the magat movement.

#19 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-09-16 01:20 PM | Reply

"Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) lambasted the Trump administration for stoking vaccine doubts among Americans, after reports Tuesday that two unvaccinated Pennsylvanians had died of measles," the Washington Sun reports.

Said Cassidy: "It is irresponsible, it damages our country, and we have four people in Pennsylvania reportedly dead because of that sort of activity."

politicalwire.com

Cassidy is the dipshit who cast the deciding vote for Polio Bob's confirmation.

#20 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-09-16 01:25 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

18-year-old dies of measles in PA from severe neurological complication
arstechnica.com

... Even with changes to the CDC's measles data reporting and suspicions that many cases are going undetected, the CDC is still reporting nearly 3,300 measles cases this year.

That's higher than last year's record tally of 2,289 cases, which led to three deaths.

It's also the highest total seen since 1991, when there were 9,643 cases.

The US declared measles eliminated in 2000 after blocking domestic transmission over a 12-month period via high vaccination rates.

With vaccination rates slipping well below the target of 95 percent, measles is roaring back, and the US is on track to lose its elimination status. ...


#21 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-16 01:36 PM | Reply

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