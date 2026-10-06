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Tuesday, October 06, 2026

President of United States Threatens the New York Times

President Donald Trump offered an ominous prediction/threat on Monday, saying The New York Times is nearing the end of its existence.

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 08:31 AM | 10 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/10/06

Status: user

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More than $10 million in taxpayer-funded ads have run since September, according to AdImpact, the ad-tracking service.

[image or embed]

-- The New York Times (@nytimes.com) 8:00 PM Â· Oct 5, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

When all else fails.... rile up the Base against the Evil NYTimes!

They've already been instructed to cheat like hell, so maybe they'll vote 3-4 times!

#1 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-05 06:39 PM | Reply

... The president went on a tear against the Gray Lady after it reported that the venue where he hosted a rally in Alabama on Friday "was not full." ...

I saw videos of two recent rallies that Pres Trump held, in low-capacity arenas.

There were lots of empty seats.

The Alabama rally was held at Mitchell Center, which seats 10,000 people. ( www.southalabama.edu )

Yet there seemed to be some empty seats in that 10,000 seat arena...
nypost.com


#2 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-05 06:46 PM | Reply

Another view of the Alabama rally ...
s.yimg.com

#3 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-05 06:49 PM | Reply

Another view of the Alabama rally...
img-s-msn-com.akamaized.net

#4 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-05 06:51 PM | Reply

Trump Threatens Lamplighter with.... mean girl taunts on his social account.

#5 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-05 07:49 PM | Reply

Overall confidence in mass media sits at 33%, according to recent Gallup Media Trust Data.

#6 | Posted by john_savage2 at 2026-10-06 11:16 AM | Reply

POSTED BY JOHN_SAVAGE2

Back to QAnon for you.

#7 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-10-06 11:17 AM | Reply

Do you trust the
New York Times?
All reactions:
230
Alan Malki
The question answers itself

3d

Curt Kennedy
For wrapping fish at the market

3d

Jeff Prystupa
Yes. I wrap stinky fish in it. Lost me in the 80's.

3d

Mark Petersen
It's great for lining birdcages

3d

Steven Levine
When I was in NYC in April and had no problem with telling time while I was there. '

3d

David Fanelli
I trust gas station sushi more.

3d

Adam Stasi
The crossword's solid.

2d

Andy Johnson
Grizy, do I have to? They don't make it very easy!

2d

Clement Beauregard
More than you lol

3d

Yonatan Benjamin
That's a Joke, Right..?!
Just Saying...

3d

#8 | Posted by john_savage2 at 2026-10-06 11:21 AM | Reply

Der Dotard complains about the most trivial matters, in his attempt to assuage his bruised ego. Rallies held in small towns not full of mouth-breathing lemmings? OUCH! Golf course clubhouse in Florida looks rough? DAMMABLE LIES ALL!

According to the guy in the White House construction office, the Times has been failing for years. OK then--when will it actually fail, and close up? Asking for millions of subscribers...

#9 | Posted by catdog at 2026-10-06 11:56 AM | Reply

Just yesterday Trump attacked the NYT for posting a photo of Trump Doral Resort looking fairly weathered and stained. He said that photo was doctored, and posted his own photo of Doral looking gleaming white and sparkling clean.

The NYT photo was real.

Trump's photo was doctored.

#10 | Posted by Derek_Wildstar at 2026-10-06 12:46 PM | Reply

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