President of United States Threatens the New York Times

... The president went on a tear against the Gray Lady after it reported that the venue where he hosted a rally in Alabama on Friday "was not full." ...



I saw videos of two recent rallies that Pres Trump held, in low-capacity arenas.



There were lots of empty seats.



The Alabama rally was held at Mitchell Center, which seats 10,000 people. ( www.southalabama.edu )



Yet there seemed to be some empty seats in that 10,000 seat arena...

nypost.com





