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Sunday, November 15, 2026

Florida City Cancels St. Patrick's Day Parade, Citing State's anti-DEI Law

A new anti-DEI law championed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis that goes into effect next year has resulted in the cancellation of a St. Patrick's Day parade.

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 03:30 PM | 3 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/11/15

Status: user

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A new Florida law that prohibits taxpayer dollars from going toward diversity initiatives has prompted Delray Beach to cancel its St. Patrick's Day parade after a nearly 60-year run. n.pr/4zOh1lm

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-- NPR (@npr.org) 7:10 PM Â· Nov 14, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Florida...LOL!!!

Tennessee with beaches.

#1 | Posted by Angrydad at 2026-11-15 03:41 PM | Reply

Hah! "The guinea screwing over the Micks," as some would say in NYC.

Lose the Irish vote and you're done.

National political aspirations for Ivy League Gov Ron DeSatan: "ZERO"

"FUNNY 2"

#2 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-11-15 03:47 PM | Reply

Green beer is diverse?

#3 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-11-15 04:02 PM | Reply

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