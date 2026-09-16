Iran War Munitions has Caused 'strategic inventory shortfalls': Pentagon IG

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Wednesday, September 16, 2026
In a first-of-its-kind mandatory report to Congress, the [Defense Department's inspector general] said that between Feb. 28 and June 30, Operation Epic Fury (OEF) had an estimated cost of $33.4 billion, with $22.3 billion of that spent on munitions alone. "The munitions expenditure on OEF has resulted in strategic inventory shortfalls and revealed industrial base bottlenecks for munitions resupply," the report states.
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