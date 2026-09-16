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Wednesday, September 16, 2026

Iran War Munitions has Caused 'strategic inventory shortfalls': Pentagon IG

In a first-of-its-kind mandatory report to Congress, the [Defense Department's inspector general] said that between Feb. 28 and June 30, Operation Epic Fury (OEF) had an estimated cost of $33.4 billion, with $22.3 billion of that spent on munitions alone. "The munitions expenditure on OEF has resulted in strategic inventory shortfalls and revealed industrial base bottlenecks for munitions resupply," the report states.

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 01:31 PM | 28 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/09/16

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Iran war has led to munitions shortfall, bottlenecks to restock, Pentagon IG says

[image or embed]

-- Politico (@politico.com) 11:29 AM Â· Sep 15, 2026

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... The Defense Department's inspector general revealed Monday that the United States is facing a shortfall in ammunition as a result of its costly war in Iran. ...

But ... but ... but ...

Pres Trump said such reporting was fake news.

#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-15 01:35 PM | Reply

The munitions shortfall won't prevent the loathsome------------------- from selling 2000 lb bombs to Israel.

politicalwire.com

#2 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-09-15 01:50 PM | Reply

Trump and Hegseth thought they could just tough guy a victory, only to find out they're Low T.

#3 | Posted by Derek_Wildstar at 2026-09-15 01:53 PM | Reply

www.bbc.com

... Trump has claimed US munitions supplies are "virtually unlimited" and said reporting otherwise is "fake news". ...

#4 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-15 02:15 PM | Reply

The munitions problems are a long term problem no one President or Congress , or General wanted to address.

US can't manufacture arms, though it spends an enormous amount on "defense".
1. 600 Patriot missiles per year
2. 90 to 100 tomahawk missiles a year.
3. 430,000 artillery shells a year. - 3.4 million per year for Russia.

Pres Trump said such reporting was fake news.

What do you think any war time president would say? Your understanding of the world is so shallow.

#5 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-09-15 02:30 PM | Reply

The munitions problems are a direct result of starting a war with Iran that no other president was stupid enough to do.

#6 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-09-15 02:37 PM | Reply | Funny: 1 | Newsworthy 1

"What do you think any war time president would say?"

A bunch of lies, naturally.

#7 | Posted by pumpkinhead at 2026-09-15 02:54 PM | Reply

During World War II I would imagine we were running low on munitions, weapons, etc........did we announce to Germany and Japan we were running low?

We ramped up production of a lot of stuff during that short time and it wasn't likely a secret.

But specifically, what were low on.....did we announce that to our enemies?

Is it possible we may have deliberately misinformed our enemies of our supplies?

#8 | Posted by eberly at 2026-09-15 02:54 PM | Reply

guess Trump should have just done that 'effective dem action' of shaking finger and just telling them "DON'T"......

#9 | Posted by MSgt at 2026-09-15 03:05 PM | Reply

"During World War II I would imagine we were running low on munitions, weapons, etc........did we announce to Germany and Japan we were running low?"

I always eagerly await for the moment in each thread of this ilk where some ultra-maroon barges in and stumbles into a steaming pile of situational ------- and ends up comparing the last 80 years of American elective military terrorist actions, invasions, interventions and occupations with the necessity of preparing and producing for and then fighting against Japan and Germany in the 1930s and 40s.

#10 | Posted by pumpkinhead at 2026-09-15 03:08 PM | Reply

"guess Trump should have just done"

Only inveterate poltroons and klepto-morons think there's only two choices of action in any given situation.

#11 | Posted by pumpkinhead at 2026-09-15 03:10 PM | Reply

Only inveterate poltroons and klepto-morons think there's only two choices of action in any given situation.

Yup.

Usually the two extreme worst cases you can think of, too.

Unfortunately the media runs with it and the Hoi Polloi slurp it up.

#12 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-09-15 03:26 PM | Reply

10

try again, boy.

I made no comparisons. I asked questions. I'm not defending anything we're doing now nor attacking the accuracy of what's being reported.

I asked questions.

I always eagerly away for the ultra hypersensitive childish ------- begging to be taken seriously to furiously scream in my direction

#13 | Posted by eberly at 2026-09-15 03:28 PM | Reply

away = await

#14 | Posted by eberly at 2026-09-15 03:31 PM | Reply

"away = await"

You fumbled your big mic-drop moment, boy.

Your painfully awkward erotesis is noted.

#15 | Posted by pumpkinhead at 2026-09-15 04:03 PM | Reply

"your big mic-drop moment,"

glad you think so much of it but it was nothing, really.

No pain....just rewording something you clearly misunderstood.

You're welcome.

If you require crayons next time, I'll see what I can do.

#16 | Posted by eberly at 2026-09-15 04:14 PM | Reply | Funny: 1

What do you think any war time president would say? Your understanding of the world is so shallow.

#5 | Posted by oneironaut

No, you just have a MAGA understanding of the world with MAGA's outsized appreciation of how insightful the very basic knowledge they have is.

While you're simping for Trump trying to make it out to be a bothsiderism, you neglect to account for other POTUSes didn't burn through large proportions of munitions in a short time over a war that doesn't have a well thought out objective or goal.

You use a lot of words to say nothing of note and always with an undercurrent of Trump a&& kissing.

Which is why you're always rightfully derided as a moron.

#17 | Posted by jpw at 2026-09-16 06:08 AM | Reply

#6 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-09-15 02:37 PMFlag: | Funny: 1

I thought to myself, "who would be stupid enough to FF such an obvious statement?"

Sure, enough, lfthndpedo comes through with the win!

#18 | Posted by jpw at 2026-09-16 06:12 AM | Reply

guess Trump should have just done that 'effective dem action' of shaking finger and just telling them "DON'T"......

#9 | Posted by MSgt

You're an idiot with a child's level understanding of the world.

#19 | Posted by jpw at 2026-09-16 06:13 AM | Reply

We're all so tuned into munition use now, we all saw the AGM-190A "validated in combat" announcement.

For that to happen, the USAF Special Operations Command is on the ground somewhere, shooting it at somebody.

I wonder where that could be happening...

#20 | Posted by sitzkrieg at 2026-09-16 08:32 AM | Reply

I take it this is an area you think you have expertise in and, therefore, are just trying to name drop a few things?

#21 | Posted by jpw at 2026-09-16 08:51 AM | Reply

Just watching the news. One thing that makes me laugh is how quick everybody forgot the Biden's administrations huge drive for new, expendable, high volume weapons that outperform all the ---- we're running low on.

#22 | Posted by sitzkrieg at 2026-09-16 08:59 AM | Reply

Also shocked out how hard the Yemeni forces are rallying against the Houthis and driving them back.

#23 | Posted by sitzkrieg at 2026-09-16 08:59 AM | Reply

I wonder why all these airstrikes are so precise...

#24 | Posted by sitzkrieg at 2026-09-16 09:00 AM | Reply

Shooting down $1500 drones with a $3,000,000 missile is a key to winning.

#25 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-09-16 10:57 AM | Reply

If only people were smart enough to recognize this problem and work on it.

The Ukrainian Pomsta Border Guard Brigade released footage showing off an advanced anti drone machine gun auto turret that effortlessly takes down a Russian Shahed near the Kharkiv border with Donetsk with its first shot from the bed of a pickup truck.

#26 | Posted by sitzkrieg at 2026-09-16 11:10 AM | Reply

The Biden-Harris Administration has released the President's Budget for Fiscal Year 2025. It requests USD850 billion for the Department of Defense, a USD34 billion increase from the 2023 enacted level. Within this portion of the budget, the U.S. Army is requesting USD447 million to counter small unmanned aerial systems (UAS), according to various defence media outlets. This funding would include the mobile and fixed-site low, slow, small UAS integrated defeat system, better known by its acronym of LIDS, which is designed to detect, track and take down small enemy drones. The Army is also calling for investment to procure Coyote interceptors and C-UAS effectors as part of the budget request.

#27 | Posted by sitzkrieg at 2026-09-16 11:13 AM | Reply

Putin smiles.

#28 | Posted by morris at 2026-09-16 02:42 PM | Reply

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