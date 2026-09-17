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Thursday, September 17, 2026

Cassidy Blames Trump for Measles Deaths

Senator Bill Cassidy, the Republican chair of the US Senate health committee, blamed the Trump administration's vaccine-skeptical approach for recent measles deaths in Pennsylvania ...

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 03:33 PM | 8 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/09/17

Status: user

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it's HIS legacy ... he voted for RFK, Jr. ... www.washingtonpost.com/health/2026/ ...

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-- Jen Rubin (@jenrubin.bsky.social) 7:40 PM Â· Sep 16, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

... blamed the Trump administration's vaccine-skeptical approach for recent measles deaths in Pennsylvania ...

Well, just look at who Pres trump nominated for Sec of HHS.

#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-17 11:08 AM | Reply

Well Bill....YOU WERE --- WARNED ABOUT BOBBY BRAINWORMS AND YOU CONFIRMED HIM.

You were the deciding vote.

You can STFU.

Go away you useless piece of ----.

#2 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-09-17 11:17 AM | Reply

Cassidy enabled this. He voted to confirm Brainworm Bob. Perhaps Cassidy should take some responsibility for his own action, admit he has failed the people of his state and country and resign from the Senate.

#3 | Posted by johnny_hotsauce at 2026-09-17 11:41 AM | Reply

The senator said that the outbreak would be "a terrible legacy for this administration".

What he should have said was that it will be "a terrible legacy for this administration, myself and every other GOP member who has enabled the Trump agenda"

#4 | Posted by johnny_hotsauce at 2026-09-17 11:43 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 2

@#4 ... "a terrible legacy for this administration, myself and every other GOP member who has enabled the Trump agenda" ...

Pres Trump's nomination, and the subsequent Republican Senate confirmation, of Sec RFK Jr has turned the Dept of Health and Human Services into the Dept of Health and Human Sacrifices.

#5 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-17 11:53 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Cassidy can go f*&^ himself.

He went along with this garbage.

#6 | Posted by jpw at 2026-09-17 07:44 PM | Reply

Don't you people recognize one of Trump's scams when you see it?

Cassidy didn't get too-soon-old-too-late-smart. This is surely a collusion between Trump and Cassidy to save Cassidy's GOP ass in Louisiana's midterms.

Trump can't afford to lose even one GOP senator. Hypocrisy is a small price to pay.

#7 | Posted by Twinpac at 2026-09-18 03:02 AM | Reply

Who would intentionally craft a policy that will allow measles to return in great force? MAGA and Trump would do such a thing, that is who, and Cassidy has the heart of a self serving nincompoop.

#8 | Posted by Hughmass at 2026-09-18 06:26 AM | Reply

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