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Thursday, September 17, 2026

Family of Texas Woman Sues saying Abortion Ban Killed Her

The family of a Texas woman who died during pregnancy has filed the first lawsuit tied to a death linked directly to the state's abortion ban, naming Attorney General Ken Paxton among the defendants, reported The Washington Sun.

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 01:32 PM | 18 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/09/17

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Big news: The family of Tierra Walker, who died after she couldn't get an abortion, is suing a slate of Texas actors in state court, including AG Ken Paxton. They say the state ban is unconstitutional. This is the first suit of its kind. 19thnews.org/2026/09/texa ...

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-- Shefali Luthra (@shefali.bsky.social) 9:15 AM Â· Sep 16, 2026

Comments

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And so both the baby and the mother died.

I can't see how this helps anything. Anything at all.

#1 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-16 05:53 PM | Reply

STFU ------

#2 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-09-16 08:10 PM | Reply

I call --------

#3 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-09-16 08:12 PM | Reply

Turds, why are you pretending you care?

You're going to vote for Paxton regardless of what he's done, because Trump told you to.

You stupid *itch.

Keep sucking on Trump's diaper and taking your ivermectin.

Bitch.

#4 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-09-16 08:35 PM | Reply

I call --------

#3 | Posted by lfthndthrds

As if this hasn't happened many times before.

#5 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-17 07:49 AM | Reply

#3 | Posted by lfthndthrds

The MAGA attitude towards preventable deaths is that preventing death is nothing they want to do.

This has turned on you so many times. I wonder if you even have a sense of self-preservation?

Well, if not, then you're all going to die.

#6 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-17 07:57 AM | Reply

Paxton will argue the law didn't prevent providers from performing the abortion.

His evidence....the family is also suing the providers who didn't perform the abortion.

#7 | Posted by eberly at 2026-09-17 09:23 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 2

The suit asserts that individual state officials can be held liable in their personal capacity for depriving a person of their right to life.

Given the assertion, it open up government officials in sanctuary cities & States to lawsuits where an illegal immigrant killed a citizen, or legal immigrant?

Given my understanding how US politics works, this is probably nothing more than an electioneering stunt.

#8 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-09-17 10:29 AM | Reply

- Given my understanding how US politics works

That and 5 dollars will buy you a cup of coffee.

#9 | Posted by Corky at 2026-09-17 11:05 AM | Reply | Funny: 1

this is probably nothing more than an electioneering stunt.

#8 | POSTED BY ONEIRONAUT

The MAGA attitude towards preventable deaths is that preventing death is nothing they want to do.

#10 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-17 11:06 AM | Reply

8 | POSTED BY ONEIRONAUT

What cause are you advocating for, actually? Can you name it?

#11 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-17 11:22 AM | Reply

I want this woman's family to get as much justice as possible.

They're owed. Either by the State or the providers who failed to save her. Or both.....if that's possible.

that's what it's about............to me

#12 | Posted by eberly at 2026-09-17 12:12 PM | Reply

Been seeing clips of Ron White on Joe Rogan.

Ron does a magnificent job of skewering the Republican Party and endorsing Talarico.

Only the most pathetic Deplorable Trumping MAGAts are voting for Ken Paxton.

For example: ShrimpDick and LftHndTurds.

Absolute -------.

#13 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-09-17 12:32 PM | Reply

I want this woman's family to get as much justice as possible

Hopefully they can start the ball rolling to overturn these draconian anti abortion laws.

That would be justice and help prevent more women from needlessly suffering and dying.

#14 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-09-17 12:40 PM | Reply

but, there is no abortion ban

#15 | Posted by Maverick at 2026-09-17 02:39 PM | Reply

but, there is no abortion ban

#15 | POSTED BY MAVERICK

What a fool.

#16 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-17 02:54 PM | Reply

Any MAGAT is a ------- retarded pile of ----.

#17 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-09-17 04:32 PM | Reply

re: #15

Disingenuous gaslighting nonsense from a paedo protector

#18 | Posted by hamburglar at 2026-09-17 09:18 PM | Reply

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