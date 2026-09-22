Trump TACOs on Attacking Houthis

Moreover, Trump is alleged to have received a direct phone call from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Thursday, asking him to intervene in the conflict. However, the US leader had told his aides the day before that he did not favor strikes, but then changed his mind and instructed the Pentagon to prepare for military action. Another turn of events came on Sunday when Trump reversed his decision and called off the airstrikes at the last moment.



Bone Saw gives $2 billion to Slumlord Jared and stinky leaves him hanging. LOL