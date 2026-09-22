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Tuesday, September 22, 2026

Trump TACOs on Attacking Houthis

President Donald Trump decided not to go ahead with the plan to launch large-scale strikes against Yemeni Houthis for now ...

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 07:30 AM | 7 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/09/22

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'The $600bn that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman committed to investing in the US in his deals with Trump last year has bought almost zero protection from the world's military superpower.'

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-- Megan O'Toole (@meganotoole.bsky.social) 5:16 PM Â· Sep 21, 2026

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Moreover, Trump is alleged to have received a direct phone call from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Thursday, asking him to intervene in the conflict. However, the US leader had told his aides the day before that he did not favor strikes, but then changed his mind and instructed the Pentagon to prepare for military action. Another turn of events came on Sunday when Trump reversed his decision and called off the airstrikes at the last moment.

Bone Saw gives $2 billion to Slumlord Jared and stinky leaves him hanging. LOL

#1 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-09-21 11:41 AM | Reply

Fat Donnie Coward

#2 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-09-21 12:41 PM | Reply

Attacking the Houthis would involve boots on the ground in the Middle East. In such an event, all manner of Islamic terrorists would be rallied to kill the infidels and any and all resident governments which have invited said infidels to their countries. Remember Iraq? Afghanistan? Khobar Tower? Blackhawk Down? Drinky Pete has seen all the movies, and recalls how they ended, and he doesn't want to be portrayed as the bubbling Secretary of 'War', so Hegseth certainly had words with Der Dotard about this. Any such action against the Houthis would have come without Congressional approval, and done on the eve of an lection where COPers are worried about their employment prospects. Shooting at Houthis for more than about a day would cause EVERY GOP candidate running this fall to be bounced...

#3 | Posted by catdog at 2026-09-22 07:51 AM | Reply

So far the Yemeni forces & Southern Giants have halted the Houthis at Marib, overran them in the Jabal Mountains and have established fire control over the roads to the Bab al-Mandab Strait killing Yemeni senior general Firaq Muhsin al-Asaar and his entourage in the process over the last 3 days.

yemen.liveuamap.com

#4 | Posted by sitzkrieg at 2026-09-22 08:17 AM | Reply

Aramco resuming exports from Yanbu today.
UK air refueling tankers have been committed to support the Saudi airforce.

#5 | Posted by sitzkrieg at 2026-09-22 08:20 AM | Reply

Bribe isn't big enough yet.

#6 | Posted by lee_the_agent at 2026-09-22 09:19 AM | Reply

Start killing their goats. They'll stop.

#7 | Posted by lee_the_agent at 2026-09-22 09:21 AM | Reply

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