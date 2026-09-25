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Friday, September 25, 2026

Man Shot During 2024 Trump Campaign Rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, Dies

James Copenhaver, who was shot during an assassination attempt on Donald Trump in 2024, has died. The 76-year-old was struck in the arm and abdomen -- the wounds leaving him with lingering injuries ...

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 02:30 PM | 14 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/09/25

Status: user

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Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

Trump Pa. assassination-attempt shooting victim dies www.the-sun.com/news/17053648/

[image or embed]

-- Will Bunch (@willbunch.bsky.social) 3:02 PM Â· Sep 24, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Did this dude yell for his shoes after getting shot?

#1 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-09-25 01:03 AM | Reply

Hey, you want a Nazi omelet, you break a few legs...errrr...eggs

#2 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-09-25 01:49 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Bunker Bitches fake assassination attempt claims another victim.

#3 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-09-25 09:03 AM | Reply | Funny: 1 | Newsworthy 1

The assassination attempted was staged, and Donald Trump murdered this man.

#4 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-25 09:51 AM | Reply | Funny: 1 | Newsworthy 1

one less Trump voter....I guess.

#5 | Posted by eberly at 2026-09-25 10:00 AM | Reply

"Copenhaver and his wife, Marianne Copenhaver, sued the federal government in June, alleging that the Secret Service and Department of Homeland Security had "utterly failed" to provide appropriate security at the rally."

didn't know that.

#6 | Posted by eberly at 2026-09-25 10:03 AM | Reply

"the Secret Service and Department of Homeland Security had "utterly failed" to provide appropriate security at the rally."

Completely true, and at the root of the conspiracy hypothesis.

#7 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-25 11:18 AM | Reply

Has the rancid orange pedo made any jokes about Copenhaver yet?

#8 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-09-25 02:37 PM | Reply

So, we know Trump wasn't man enough to plan this. S*&^, he isn't man enough to go along with it. Look at how that pathetic snatch winced when some jets flew over and looked like a giant cuck in front of Xi.

So who was it who actually planned it? Roger Stone? Bannon? Flynn?

I only wonder because I'd like to know who look for going on trial when this farce ends.

#9 | Posted by jpw at 2026-09-25 04:27 PM | Reply

There isn't going to be any decent trials. Democrats are weak.

#10 | Posted by Alexandrite at 2026-09-25 04:31 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1


one less Trump voter....I guess.
#5 | Posted by eberly

Weird how that keeps happening.


There isn't going to be any decent trials. Democrats are weak.

#10 | Posted by Alexandrite

Is it the Democrats?

If you could sue for this, I don't see why people who were injured/killed by illegal immigrants couldn't sue DHS or BP as well.

#11 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-09-25 04:52 PM | Reply

Weird how that keeps happening.

It's weird that poor boomers who have lacked quality healthcare for significant portions of their lives would be dying?

Totally weird.

If you could sue for this, I don't see why people who were injured/killed by illegal immigrants couldn't sue DHS or BP as well.

#11 | Posted by oneironaut

And just like that, this worthless piece of s*&^ has to tie it back to a Trump talking point.

Go play in traffic, s*&^bag.

#12 | Posted by jpw at 2026-09-25 04:59 PM | Reply

one less Trump voter....I guess.
#5 | POSTED BY EBERLY

It's a good start.

#13 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-09-25 06:10 PM | Reply

Secret Service and Department of Homeland Security had "utterly failed" to provide appropriate security at the rally

They should look up "collateral damage".

Besides. Secret Service and DHS is there to protect the President.

Not the patsies.

#14 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-09-25 06:12 PM | Reply

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