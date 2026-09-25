Drudge Retort: The Other Side of the News
Friday, September 25, 2026

Tuberville Makes Unfounded Claims that Airplane Staffs are Furries

Sen. Tommy Tuberville said Wednesday that Americans could be flying with pilots who are part of the furry community, calling the possibility "terrifying."

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 12:33 PM | 18 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

Menu

Front Page
Breaking News
Comments
Flagged Comments
Recently Flagged
User Blogs
Write a Blog Entry
Create a Poll
Edit Account
Weekly Digest
Stats Page
RSS Feed
Back Page

Subscriptions

Read the Retort using RSS.

Drudge Retort RSS feed RSS Feed

Author Info

reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/09/25

Status: user

MORE STORIES

Stinky Invites His Boss To G20 Summit (2 comments) ...

Dotard’s Diaper Whore Is A Loon (1 comments) ...

Man Shot During 2024 Trump Campaign Rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, Dies (14 comments) ...

Tuberville Makes Unfounded Claims that Airplane Staffs are Furries (18 comments) ...

Tebow Linked To Faith-Based Scam (5 comments) ...

More

Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

For all of you who have been leaking details of the furries to Senator Tuberville, stand up and be shamed.

[image or embed]

-- Bradley P. Moss (@bradmossesq.bsky.social) 2:28 PM Â· Sep 23, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Next GOP presidential candidate.

#1 | Posted by Angrydad at 2026-09-24 12:50 PM | Reply

If only Tommy Tubgirl was as concerned about alcoholic cabinet members and rapist, sex trafficking, felonious presidents.

#2 | Posted by johnny_hotsauce at 2026-09-24 12:56 PM | Reply

... He did not provide evidence for this claim. "When you walk on to a commercial flight, it's possible that the pilot flying your plane could have a deranged fetish of dressing up like an animal," Tuberville said. ...

I saw the video of him saying that.

At first I had thought is was some AI-generated slop.

Now I am just waiting for the good Senator to present his evidence ...

#3 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-24 01:00 PM | Reply | Funny: 1

I suspect Tommy is actually trying to confess to his own predilection.

#4 | Posted by johnny_hotsauce at 2026-09-24 01:01 PM | Reply

... and, fwiw, near the end of the video I saw, Sen Tuberville states emphatically, "you can't make this stuff up."


So then, where is his evidence?

#5 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-24 01:01 PM | Reply

"Now I am just waiting for the good Senator to present his evidence ..."

Surely, you jest...

#6 | Posted by Angrydad at 2026-09-24 01:16 PM | Reply

@#6

I knew I posted something funny when I wrote that. :)

#7 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-24 01:42 PM | Reply | Funny: 1

I suspect Tommy is actually trying to confess to his own predilection.

#4 | POSTED BY JOHNNY_HOTSAUCE

Projection is Confession with these kooky maga maroons.

#8 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-09-24 02:24 PM | Reply

Oh, ---- are we about to get a litter box at the airport hoax?

I was promised some epic november surprises.

#9 | Posted by sitzkrieg at 2026-09-24 09:26 PM | Reply

Stumbleville played without a helmet

#10 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-09-24 11:55 PM | Reply

@#10

'Total delusions': GOP senator blasted for bizarre claim colleagues 'didn't legally win' (July 2026)
www.rawstory.com

... "It's a low bar these days, to be sure," wrote sports reporter Mike Lupica. "But Tuberville doesn't sound like someone who coached football. He sounds like someone who played it without a helmet." ...


#11 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-25 12:30 AM | Reply

Perhaps he thinks this line will help him in his bid to become Governor of AL.
If they don't toss him for not being a resident.

#12 | Posted by morris at 2026-09-25 01:08 PM | Reply

4 | POSTED BY JOHNNY_HOTSAUCE

Projection is Confession with these kooky maga maroons.

#8 | Posted by donnerboy

saw this on 2 panel shows on a network you'd consider "maga ".

2 shows with 5 panelists and all 5 on each one said almost everything you monkey butt ugly ----- faced clowns said... Even your confession one

---too bad your info overlord won't allow you to see all the news because both panels were on fox news

--your little maga puke just shows us again what a bunch of dopes, dupes crud and crap bigots live here.

#13 | Posted by shrimptacodan at 2026-09-25 03:04 PM | Reply

STD is still hurt at being put on a do-not-fly list for "inappropriate airborne behavior."

#14 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-09-25 05:16 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

My question is..."So forking what!?". A furry can't fly a plane? Only straight missionary types have the skills? Why are these types so interested in what folks do in their off time?

#15 | Posted by TFDNihilist at 2026-09-25 07:29 PM | Reply

It is much more terrifying that pedophiles and rapists run our executive branch.

#16 | Posted by gtbritishskull at 2026-09-25 07:57 PM | Reply

Banksy's ghost is whispering in my ear how hilarious it would be if litter boxes suddenly started clandestinely appearing in airport restrooms. If I were a congressional staffer, I'd hunt down one of those novelty boxes that make cat vocalizations, then follow Coach Dumbo around every time he starts regurgitating this preposterous fiddle-faddle in front of the media. "Meow..."

#17 | Posted by dutch46 at 2026-09-25 08:29 PM | Reply

There's a fancy resort on the Big Island that has a long hallway filled with art. Someone started piling little stones behind the ass of the dog statues, resembling poop. Hilarious. Does TSA restrict kitty litter?

#18 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-09-25 09:27 PM | Reply

Post a comment

The following HTML tags are allowed in comments: a href, b, i, p, br, ul, ol, li and blockquote. Others will be stripped out. Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Anyone can join this site and make comments. To post this comment, you must sign it with your Drudge Retort username. If you can't remember your username or password, use the lost password form to request it.
Username:
Password:

Home | Breaking News | Comments | User Blogs | Stats | Back Page | RSS Feed | RSS Spec | DMCA Compliance | Privacy
Drudge Retort