Kristi Noem's Agency Gave Her Donor a Lucrative Contract Just Before She Left

I'll wager this witch is not in line for a presidential pardon, nor is her donor with whom she did this deal. Under Dem president (insert name here) the new DOJ, staffed by lawyers who were pushed out during the debacle that was 47's reign of incompetence and grift, Crusty Gnome will have a traget on her back. With any luck she will be able to retain legal counsel before February, 2029...