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Monday, October 05, 2026

Kristi Noem's Agency Gave Her Donor a Lucrative Contract Just Before She Left

The Homeland Security Department signed a multi-million dollar agreement to buy five aircraft from a company owned by a political contributor of the secretary on her last day, documents show.

Posted by retort at 07:52 AM | 1 COMMENT | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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retort

Joined 2003/04/04
Visited 2003/04/04

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Former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has lost it over an article detailing her controversial contract awards.

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-- The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast.bsky.social) 6:00 PM Â· Oct 4, 2026

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I'll wager this witch is not in line for a presidential pardon, nor is her donor with whom she did this deal. Under Dem president (insert name here) the new DOJ, staffed by lawyers who were pushed out during the debacle that was 47's reign of incompetence and grift, Crusty Gnome will have a traget on her back. With any luck she will be able to retain legal counsel before February, 2029...

#1 | Posted by catdog at 2026-10-05 08:47 AM | Reply

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