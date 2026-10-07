Drudge Retort: The Other Side of the News
Wednesday, October 07, 2026

Cornell, Letitia James and New York's ethics code

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that she was appointing Letitia James as a special prosecutor to investigate the alleged 2024 gang rape at Cornell University.

Posted by BellRinger at 06:31 PM | 17 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

Menu

Front Page
Breaking News
Comments
Flagged Comments
Recently Flagged
User Blogs
Write a Blog Entry
Create a Poll
Edit Account
Weekly Digest
Stats Page
RSS Feed
Back Page

Subscriptions

Read the Retort using RSS.

Drudge Retort RSS feed RSS Feed

Author Info

BellRinger

Joined 2021/02/07
Visited 2026/10/07

Status: user

MORE STORIES

Cornell, Letitia James and New York's ethics code (17 comments) ...

Correctly understanding the “stupidity” of the left CDC (82 comments) ...

Reflections on the riots in France (48 comments) ...

When blue states chase away their billionaires (72 comments) ...

Nikole Hannah-Jones Just Ran Head-First Into the Great Dumbing-Down (105 comments) ...

More

Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

NEW: Governor Kathy Hochul has named Letitia James special prosecutor to investigate the Cornell rapers. www.nytimes.com/2026/10/01/n ...

[image or embed]

-- Allison Gill (@muellershewrote.com) 9:17 PM Â· Oct 1, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Ballwasher, a toilet, and a Grindr profile.

#1 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-06 05:42 PM | Reply

And bellringer offers up nothing again.

#2 | Posted by johnny_hotsauce at 2026-10-06 11:05 PM | Reply

a 3 time trump voter that lies about it for months...

cares about ethics. Hilarious.

#3 | Posted by Alexandrite at 2026-10-07 12:03 AM | Reply

Care to comment on topic, girls?

I didn't vote for Trump in 2016, Alexandrite. I voted 3rd party

#4 | Posted by BellRinger at 2026-10-07 10:41 AM | Reply | Funny: 1

Care to comment on topic, girls?
I didn't vote for Trump in 2016, Alexandrite. I voted 3rd party

Posted by BellRinger at 2026-10

Nobody else believes you

#5 | Posted by LauraMohr at 2026-10-07 10:45 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

IDGAF Laura Mohr.

It sounds like for as gross as this incident was it was consensual. The author is this long piece does a lot of moral editorializing but breaks down the timeline of the alleged victim's texts post incident and it appears to have been consensual. So naturally Hochul and Tish James want to ruin lives over it.

www.dailywire.com

#6 | Posted by BellRinger at 2026-10-07 11:11 AM | Reply

---- off Imbecile.

#7 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-07 01:07 PM | Reply

If we ever met in person I'd give you a serious wedgie and you'd run away crying to mommy.

#8 | Posted by BellRinger at 2026-10-07 01:09 PM | Reply

If we ever met in person I'd give you a serious wedgie and you'd run away crying to mommy.

#8 | Posted by BellRinger at 2026-10-07 01:09 PM | Reply | Flag:

It would likely be easy, I'd wager he wears a thong.

#9 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-10-07 01:27 PM | Reply

I didn't vote for Trump in 2016, Alexandrite. I voted 3rd party

#4 | POSTED BY BELLRINGER

So you were stipid enough to vote for him in 2020 and 2024?

#10 | Posted by jpw at 2026-10-07 02:16 PM | Reply

#10. My other options were dementia-addled Biden and moron word-salad Harris.

If Dems nominate a decent candidate, like Josh Shapiro, I'd strongly consider voting for them.

#11 | Posted by BellRinger at 2026-10-07 02:29 PM | Reply

"moron word-salad Harris."
#11 | Posted by BellRinger

This is no excuse for voting Trump. Moron word salad Harris would have been checked by a Republican Congress and we would not be where we are right now.

#12 | Posted by justagirl_idaho at 2026-10-07 02:37 PM | Reply

We'd still have rampant illegal immigration.
Way short on military recruitment
EO's mandating transing of minors
Throttling of our energy sector
Permanent rescinding of Title IX for women's sports
State sanctioned med invading women's private spaces
Further taxpayer absolvement of student debt

I can go on and on if you'd like ...

#13 | Posted by BellRinger at 2026-10-07 02:52 PM | Reply

Care to comment on topic?
#4 | Posted by BellRinger

You didn't post a topic. You posted a snippit from some article and offer no context or commentary.
I guess if you want a comment about it I'll just say you have excellent copy/paste skills. That is indeed what the article says.

#14 | Posted by johnny_hotsauce at 2026-10-07 03:03 PM | Reply

#13 | Posted by BellRinger

Doubtful, congress had a bipartisan agreement on immigration that Trump blew up so he could still use it as a wedge issue. If Congress was doing its job then you would have to believe that Harris would veto a lot of this and I dont agree.

#15 | Posted by justagirl_idaho at 2026-10-07 03:16 PM | Reply

More from the cited OpEd ...

... Stephen Covey famously advised that one should always "begin with the end in mind." New York's attorney general seems to have taken that a bit too literally.

On Thursday Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that she was appointing Letitia James as a special prosecutor to investigate the alleged 2024 gang rape at Cornell University. In her statement announcing the appointment, Ms. Hochul said that she had "lost faith in the Tompkins County DA's ability to fairly oversee" the case and that "the young woman at the center of this case deserves to know that every fact will be examined and justice pursued."

The signal she is sending couldn't be clearer and goes well beyond the usual efforts of a politician to please her constituents: There is only one acceptable outcome here, and I expect Attorney General James to find it. ...


#16 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-07 06:54 PM | Reply

@#16 ... The signal she is sending couldn't be clearer and goes well beyond the usual efforts of a politician to please her constituents: There is only one acceptable outcome here, and I expect Attorney General James to find it. ...

OK, that seems to be the gist of the cited OpEd.

Did Gov Hochul appoint NYAG James because Gov Hochul knew the intended outcome she wanted?

If so, what evidence is there?

#17 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-07 06:57 PM | Reply

Post a comment

The following HTML tags are allowed in comments: a href, b, i, p, br, ul, ol, li and blockquote. Others will be stripped out. Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Anyone can join this site and make comments. To post this comment, you must sign it with your Drudge Retort username. If you can't remember your username or password, use the lost password form to request it.
Username:
Password:

Home | Breaking News | Comments | User Blogs | Stats | Back Page | RSS Feed | RSS Spec | DMCA Compliance | Privacy
Drudge Retort