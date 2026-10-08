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Thursday, October 08, 2026

How a Missed Email Sent F-35 Parts Through Hong Kong

China got hold of F-35 components after a UPS worker didn't act on a routing alert that barred moving the shipment through Hong Kong under US export rules.

Posted by LampLighter at 04:33 PM | 3 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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LampLighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/10/08

Status: user

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Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

China managed to get a hold of parts from an F-35 stealth fighter jet after a United Parcel Service employee missed an email warning not to route the shipment through Hong Kong, according to a person briefed on the incident.

[image or embed]

-- Bloomberg News (@bloomberg.com) 9:00 PM Â· Oct 7, 2026

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More from the article ...

... What happened

Leaving Australia behind schedule, a load of F-35 spare parts ended up going through Hong Kong as a supposed shortcut to get them to the US faster. According to a person familiar with the matter, the diversion happened because an employee at United Parcel Service Inc. failed to heed instructions banning passage through specific countries under the US International Traffic in Arms Regulations, or ITAR.

The freight forwarder DSV A/S had alerted handlers that the box contained an F-35 cockpit canopy and a weapons-bay door, both treated with radar-absorbing material. The intended route ran from Australia to San Francisco, stopping in South Korea and Taiwan, which are both US defense partners. Instead, the shipment was diverted through Hong Kong, and China ended up with the parts. The person spoke anonymously because they were not authorized to speak publicly.

Who was involved and what was disclosed

DSV was acting for F-35 maker Lockheed Martin Corp. when it flagged the ITAR restrictions, as US rules require. The person said the notice may have gone out through an IT platform other than the system the UPS employee was using to process the shipment.

Pentagon officials shared new details during an approximately hour-long Sept. 29 briefing with staff from the House Foreign Affairs and Armed Services committees. The account added context to how a chain of mistakes may have allowed access to highly sensitive US military technology, creating an embarrassment for both the Pentagon and Lockheed. ...


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-07 07:33 PM | Reply

@#1

OK, I have questions ...

Lemme start with ...

... Leaving Australia behind schedule, a load of F-35 spare parts ended up going through Hong Kong as a supposed shortcut to get them to the US faster. ...

Was the security of that ~proposed shortcut~ checked and verified for these sensitive parts?

... The freight forwarder DSV A/S had alerted handlers that the box contained an F-35 cockpit canopy and a weapons-bay door, both treated with radar-absorbing material. ...

Whoa, so DSV A/S seems to be broadcasting the sensitive nature of the shipment?

... The person said the notice may have gone out through an IT platform other than the system the UPS employee was using to process the shipment. ...

So, the notice for a sensitive shipment may have gone through a non-usual system?


Bottom line, China now has what seems to be our security-sensitive defense equipment to analyze.


imo, this ain't good.


#2 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-07 07:40 PM | Reply

It's The Genius of Capitalism.

Look how the Free Market can deliver Innovation, and even protect critical National Security information better and cheaper than government-run services!

#3 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-10-08 04:40 PM | Reply

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