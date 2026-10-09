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Friday, October 09, 2026

FCC Considers Allowing More Political Robocalls

The Federal Communications Commission is considering a request by a conservative group to loosen rules on political robocalls, including those with artificial intelligence-generated voices, before November's midterm elections.

Posted by willowby at 04:31 PM | 6 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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willowby

Joined 2010/01/01
Visited 2026/10/07

Status: user

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FCC boss Brendan Carr is changing FCC policy to make it easier for Republicans to flood the public with AI-generated political robocalls without their consent:

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-- Karl Bode (@karlbode.com) 9:28 AM Â· Sep 24, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

I already get too many political robocalls. And the spam filters are not allowed to block them because they are "political."

And now FCC Comm Barr wants to allow even more of those robocalls that eat up my monthly allowance?

Is the GOP so desperate in this current election that it wants to annoy voters even more than they have done?

#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-07 08:55 PM | Reply

"Spam Risk" is my most frequent caller.

#2 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-08 01:20 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 2

I don't know how many I get because if it is labeled possible spam, I don't answer and let it ring out. If they don't leave a message, I block the number.

HINT: if you answer, the spammer will know it is an active number and your number gets on the lists that are sold. That strategy has greatly reduced the amount of calls I receive in a day.

#3 | Posted by Chantresse at 2026-10-09 10:26 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

What could possibly go wrong...

OCU

#4 | Posted by OCUser at 2026-10-09 05:04 PM | Reply

Hey Brendan: Did you ever hear the one about the group of protesters who set their fax machine to dial the number of a hated opponent--every 30 seconds for a couple of days? OK then. Just remember to not answer your phone for a while...

#5 | Posted by catdog at 2026-10-09 05:07 PM | Reply

The real issue here is that the FCC, ostensibly an independent federal agency, is being asked to allow political operatives, the vast majority of which are working for Republicans who are desperate to hold onto their seats in Congress, to flood the phone lines with more AI slop.

OCU

#6 | Posted by OCUser at 2026-10-09 05:50 PM | Reply

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