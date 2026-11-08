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Sunday, November 08, 2026

US Launches Task Force to Disrupt Iran's Land-Based Supply Routes

The operation is to prevent Iran from using ground routes to transport weapons and other materials, US Central Command says.

Posted by willowby at 01:33 PM | 12 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Author Info

willowby

Joined 2010/01/01
Visited 2026/11/03

Status: user

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How dare Democrats consider pulling the plug on Trump's illegal, unnecessary, and disastrous war? They must resolutely stay the course and continue funding a pointless conflict until the end of time. www.wsj.com/opinion/demo ...

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-- Brian Finucane (@bcfinucane.bsky.social) 12:12 PM Â· Nov 8, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Why does your current trolling alias try to attribute this action to a religion?

Does it seem to have such a low opinion of religions that it appears to ascribe crimes to religions?





#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-11-08 12:27 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Iran war on behalf of Israel is bankrupting the US treasury


"FUNNY 2"

#2 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-11-08 03:34 AM | Reply | Funny: 1

With Israel's recent election results, and his opponent asked to form a government, Bibi and his wife may very well spend 2027 in courtrooms standing judgement in the serious bribery and corrumption charges for which they've been indicted.

#3 | Posted by AMERICANUNITY at 2026-11-08 04:35 AM | Reply

To wit:

Ex-military chief Gadi Eisenkot, opponent of Netanyahu, tapped to form government

JERUSALEM " Israeli President Isaac Herzog said Saturday that he would ask former military chief Gadi Eisenkot to form the country's next government, a development that put longtime Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the brink of losing power.

www.msn.com

#4 | Posted by AMERICANUNITY at 2026-11-08 04:38 AM | Reply

Why continue this abomination?

#5 | Posted by fresno500 at 2026-11-08 05:22 AM | Reply

I heard they're building WMDs on the back of mobile big rigs.

They're building dirty bombs to sneak across the southern boarder.

Speaking of which, democrats are in charge of Congress?! Has anyone checked on the crisis at the southern boarder? There's flotillas of illegal immigrants heading to invade America they're going to transgender your sons and then they're going to vote!!

#6 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-11-08 05:32 AM | Reply

Why continue this abomination?

Gotta spend the taxes on something.

Anything other than student debt forgiveness or national healthcare.

#7 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-11-08 05:35 AM | Reply

Is Willowby looking for another school full of little girls to bomb?

Remember when bombing innocents especially hundreds of young innocent girls was frowned upon and even considered a war crime?

That was back when America really was Great.

#8 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-11-08 09:44 AM | Reply

What a complete military failure. Trump destroyed this country.

#9 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-11-08 11:02 AM | Reply

It's about time for the putrid orange chomo to cower in a food cart again.

#10 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-11-08 02:02 PM | Reply

Isn't that widening the war further?
Why yes, yes, it is.

#11 | Posted by e1g1 at 2026-11-08 02:05 PM | Reply

More war crimes

when will our honorable military stop obeying illegal orders

1. Murdering Venezuelans
2. Blockading Cuba
3. Blockading Iran
4. Any and all bombing of Iran
5. Bombing shipping in the Strait of Hormuz
6. Murdering Somalians
7. Supporting Israel's genocide

etc

#12 | Posted by truthhurts at 2026-11-08 02:52 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

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