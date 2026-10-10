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Saturday, October 10, 2026

Iran Plants Fake News in US Publications with ChatGPT

About 100 AI-generated articles were published across at least 20 news outlets, OpenAI said.

Posted by sitzkrieg at 04:32 PM | 5 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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sitzkrieg

Joined 2010/10/19
Visited 2026/10/10

Status: user

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Operatives in Iran used OpenAI models and fake personas to help plant news articles critical of the US war against Iran in multiple US media outlets, OpenAI said.

[image or embed]

-- CNN (@cnn.com) 10:01 PM Â· Oct 8, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Wasn't the Washington Post one of those newspapers that disseminated fabricated info during the run-up to Bush's Iraq invasion?

Yup.

WAPO and the NYT- spreading anti-American pro-Israel propaganda for over a quarter century.

#1 | Posted by pumpkinhead at 2026-10-09 09:41 AM | Reply

www.afp.com

www.hindustantimes.com

www.cnn.com

www.nbcnews.com

The rush to attack the source is expected.

#2 | Posted by sitzkrieg at 2026-10-09 10:03 AM | Reply

"The rush to attack the source is expected"

Schnitzkrieg, you seem to have confused the SOURCE of news with those who DISSEMINATE the news. I'm rather UN-surprised that you didn't catch that. The source is the US government and pro-Israel agents. The usual gang of idiots, which includes most of the MSM, just catapult the propaganda. Useful idiots such as yourself, who take everything at face value, simply take that one step further.

Whatever small potatoes generated by Iran is being eclipsed 10,000-fold by "ally"Israel. The ethnosupremacist, genocidal state of Israel is the number one meddler in American foreign affairs. That continued influence is the greatest threat America is currently facing.

#3 | Posted by pumpkinhead at 2026-10-09 10:29 AM | Reply

You attacked WAPO not the source. Thank you for playing.

#4 | Posted by sitzkrieg at 2026-10-09 11:47 AM | Reply | Funny: 1

"You attacked WAPO not the source. Thank you for playing.

Then why did you state: "The rush to attack the source is expected."

Please don't tell me your that stupid without telling me you're that stupid.

Anyway, your fundamental lack of comprehension aside, the ethnosupremacist, genocidal state of Israel is the number one meddler in American foreign affairs. That continued influence is the greatest threat America is currently facing. If there wasn't that Zionist turd state infesting America with its psychopathic worldview, Iran would simply be a Shia version of Pakistan- just another cold ally against Russian influence in southwestern Asia.

#5 | Posted by pumpkinhead at 2026-10-09 12:21 PM | Reply

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