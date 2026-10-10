"You attacked WAPO not the source. Thank you for playing.



Then why did you state: "The rush to attack the source is expected."



Please don't tell me your that stupid without telling me you're that stupid.



Anyway, your fundamental lack of comprehension aside, the ethnosupremacist, genocidal state of Israel is the number one meddler in American foreign affairs. That continued influence is the greatest threat America is currently facing. If there wasn't that Zionist turd state infesting America with its psychopathic worldview, Iran would simply be a Shia version of Pakistan- just another cold ally against Russian influence in southwestern Asia.