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Saturday, October 10, 2026

Deficit Rose to $2 Trillion for 2026 Fiscal Year

The federal budget deficit rose to nearly $2 trillion for the past fiscal year, spurred in part by ballooning interest payments and tariff refunds, the Congressional Budget Office reported Thursday.

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 05:33 PM | 5 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/10/10

Status: user

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The U.S. now spends more on debt interest than on Medicare #USBudget #FederalDeficit

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-- Quartz (@quartzmedia.bsky.social) 11:40 PM Â· Oct 9, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Let's hear it for the bankruptcy-prone chomo.

#1 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-10-09 10:38 AM | Reply

"I will pay off the debt in less than eight years."

- Orange Chomo in 2016

#2 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-10-09 12:39 PM | Reply

Thanks, Trumpers!

I thank you, my fadda thanks you, America thanks you!

#3 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-09 12:40 PM | Reply

Trump and Musk said DOGE could cut the annual federal budget by $2T. They lied.

#4 | Posted by johnny_hotsauce at 2026-10-09 11:13 PM | Reply

and tariff refunds,

Again

Piggy enacts OBVIOUSLY illegal tariffs

Corporations increase prices to pay OBVIOUSLY illegal tariffs

Americans pay for products based on increased prices that are increased due to OBVIOUSLY illegal tariffs

Corporations sue the government over OBVIOUSLY illegal tariffs

SC rules OBVIOUSLY illegal tariffs are OBVIOUSLY illegal tariffs

SC orders Piggy to refund the money collected from the OBVIOUSLY illegal tariffs

Refunds for the OBVIOUSLY illegal tariffs go to corporations

In then end billions of money is stolen from consumers and given to corporations

The average American household lost between $400 and $1,751 due to OBVIOUSLY illegal tariffs

Thanks magat scum and I am looking at you starving west virginians.

#5 | Posted by truthhurts at 2026-10-10 01:06 PM | Reply

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