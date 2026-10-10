and tariff refunds,



Again



Piggy enacts OBVIOUSLY illegal tariffs



Corporations increase prices to pay OBVIOUSLY illegal tariffs



Americans pay for products based on increased prices that are increased due to OBVIOUSLY illegal tariffs



Corporations sue the government over OBVIOUSLY illegal tariffs



SC rules OBVIOUSLY illegal tariffs are OBVIOUSLY illegal tariffs



SC orders Piggy to refund the money collected from the OBVIOUSLY illegal tariffs



Refunds for the OBVIOUSLY illegal tariffs go to corporations



In then end billions of money is stolen from consumers and given to corporations



The average American household lost between $400 and $1,751 due to OBVIOUSLY illegal tariffs



Thanks magat scum and I am looking at you starving west virginians.

