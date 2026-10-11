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Sunday, October 11, 2026

ICE Agent Has History of Alleged Violence, Illegal Arrests

An Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent on the scene of a shooting in upper Manhattan on Thursday has repeatedly been accused in federal court of unlawful arrests and using force during arrests in New York and Minneapolis, a WIRED investigation finds.

Posted by qcp at 11:31 AM | 5 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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qcp

Joined 2007/07/05
Visited 2026/10/11

Status: user

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NEW: Footage from Thursdays shooting shows an ICE agent in a construction vest brandishing a rifle. His name is Brenden Cuni. Federal judges have found multiple arrests involving Cuni unlawful. He has been accused of repeatedly Tasing a handcuffed man and tackling a pregnant woman in Minneapolis.

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-- Dhruv Mehrotra (@dmehro.bsky.social) 12:51 AM Â· Oct 9, 2026

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He was pinning pregnant women to the ground in Minnesota just a few months ago-- he's obviously stepping up his game! Soon the IDF will be recruiting him to snuff out Palestinian babies and old ladies.

#1 | Posted by pumpkinhead at 2026-10-09 11:15 AM | Reply

OpEd: When ICE hides detainees, constitutional rights go missing
thehill.com

... Thousands of people in ICE custody have been effectively "disappeared" by the U.S. government, according to new reporting by The Associated Press.

The names of immigrant detainees with final orders of removal have vanished from the Online Detainee Locator System, a database that lets families and lawyers find out where detainees are.

Nearly 16,000 people booked into ICE detention in July were subject to final removal, the AP noted " more than one-third of the overall bookings.

This policy of hiding the location of some detainees reflects the cruel and secretive nature of the administration's immigration crackdown. It raises serious logistical and legal issues, and should be recognized for what it is: an assault on due process and constitutional rights.

To be clear, this move does not apply to all detainees " just those with a final order of removal. A final order of removal is a document issued by an immigration judge that directs a non-citizen to leave the U.S.

However, persons with final orders of removal may still have options to re-open their cases or file appeals. Some people with final orders are eligible for humanitarian relief under the United Nations Convention Against Torture, which prohibits sending people back to countries where they would face persecution or torture. Many people are issued final orders because they unintentionally missed a court date, or because a government notice was sent to the wrong address.

That's why the locator system is important. The system is a lifeline for detainees, their families, and their legal counsel. Families use the system to get in touch with their loved ones; immigration attorneys use it to set up meetings with their clients and gather evidence for cases.

As if it were not enough to wipe people's names from the online locator, the Washington Post reports that immigration officials are now barred from revealing the locations of detainees to their relatives or attorneys over the phone. This puts the burden of communication on detainees. Yet it is not easy for people in detention to make phone calls to the outside. Calls are expensive, and often involve long lines and facility restrictions. ...


#2 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-09 04:18 PM | Reply

ICE Agent Has History of Alleged Violence, Illegal Arrests

^
More of what Republicans voted for.

#3 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-10-11 11:58 AM | Reply

#3-It's more like what the ignorant MAGA masses voted for. Calling those stupid toads "Republicans" is too kind and respectful.

#4 | Posted by Yodagirl at 2026-10-11 12:50 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

ICE Agent Has History of Alleged Violence, Illegal Arrests...

...No one could have anticipated...

#5 | Posted by Wardog at 2026-10-11 02:07 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

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