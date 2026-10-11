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Sunday, October 11, 2026

Trump to Probe Allegations of Mortgage Fraud by Fed Gov Cook

President Trump established a committee to look into allegations that Lisa Cook, a member of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors, made false statements on mortgage documents ...

Posted by LampLighter at 03:33 PM | 7 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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LampLighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/10/10

Status: user

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"I'm not going to explain our sources and methods" -- FHFA Director William Pulte on how he ended up accusing Lisa Cook of mortgage fraud

[image or embed]

-- Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 8:59 AM Â· Sep 4, 2025

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More from the article ...

... The president signed a memorandum, dated Wednesday, creating what he said is a "committee of inquiry" that will be made up of three members: the assistant to the president for economic policy, chair of the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and head of the Office of Government Ethics.

After conducting its investigation into Cook, the committee will report to Mr. Trump whether there is "cause" to remove her from the Fed Board. The three-member panel will hold an in-person hearing at the White House on Nov. 5 to "consider the evidence and allegations" against Cook, according to the memorandum. The hearing will not be public, but will be transcribed, the White House said.

Cook has the opportunity to submit a "written position statement" to the committee in response to the accusations against her and can appear at the proceeding, the president's memorandum stated.

"Governor Cook may present argument, written evidence, and written witness statements regarding the evidence and allegations," it continued. "The Committee may also question Governor Cook about any representations she or her counsel make during the hearing, or it may authorize its representatives, including Department of Justice personnel, to conduct that questioning."

Abbe Lowell and Norm Eisen, Cook's lawyers, said she "welcomes the opportunity to present the facts so she can clear her name and demonstrate there is no legal basis to fire her."

"In light of the President's repeated statements that he has already decided to fire Governor Cook -- regardless of the facts and evidence -- we have grave doubts that this 'hearing' is a legitimate one that would conform to the law. But if it is anything close to objective, the conclusion will be that Governor Cook did not commit mortgage fraud, leaving no cause to remove her from the Federal Reserve Board," they said in a statement.

"We have engaged with the White House to evaluate whether the process proposed has a possibility of being a genuine one and not simply a box checking exercise." ...


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-09 07:57 PM | Reply

this is deja vu all over again

Ask Letitia James, Adam Schiff, and Eric Swalwell:

www.google.com

#2 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-09 08:04 PM | Reply

@#2

You left out ...

DoJ seeks to charge ex-Trump aide who gave key testimony on January 6 attack
www.theguardian.com

... Cassidy Hutchinson told panel she had been told Trump lunged for wheel of SUV to try to join mob at Capitol

Prosecutors in the justice department's civil rights division are seeking criminal charges against Cassidy Hutchinson, a former top Trump White House aide who gave explosive testimony to the committee that investigated the US attack on the Capitol, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The potential charges involve lying to Congress, the person said.

Hutchinson, a former top aide to the White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, told the panel among other things that the deputy chief of staff for operations told her that Trump did not want to return to the White House on January 6 and at one point grabbed the wheel of his SUV to try to join supporters at the Capitol. Republicans have long disputed this account.

The justice department's efforts to indict Hutchinson were first reported by Punchbowl News on Thursday.

"The department does not confirm or deny the existence of investigations, or the lack thereof," a department spokesperson said in a statement.

In April, the New York Times reported that prosecutors in the justice department's civil rights division, which handles investigations into civil rights crimes, had been tapped to investigate Hutchinson. It was seen as a highly unusual move at the time since the investigation would typically be handled by the US attorney for the district of Columbia. Hutchinson also said she was under investigation by the Department of Justice in filings in an unrelated case.

The case is the latest example of how Trump has used the justice department to prosecute his enemies. ...


#3 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-09 08:10 PM | Reply

FFS, HE'S THE FRAUD

#4 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-09 09:58 PM | Reply

Trump wouldn't dare peek under the hood of certain Republican members of the Senate.

#5 | Posted by Twinpac at 2026-10-11 11:11 PM | Reply

Is Trump a multi-tasker or did he give up trying to destroy Los Angeles and San Diego. (brown skin names)

Inquiring minds and all that stuff.

#6 | Posted by Twinpac at 2026-10-11 11:18 PM | Reply

Trump never seems to run out of the wrong things to do in an election year.

And he wonders why he's losing. :) GEESH!

He should be rescuing kittens in a tree or running into a burning building to save orphans. Even if he has to AI it.

#7 | Posted by Twinpac at 2026-10-11 11:25 PM | Reply

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