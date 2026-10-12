Drudge Retort: The Other Side of the News
Monday, October 12, 2026

Comic George Carlin Predicted Televised Executions to 'Distract People'

Three decades before the Pentagon announced plans to livestream the execution of the Fort Hood mass shooter, legendary comedian George Carlin imagined an America where capital punishment became televised entertainment as a handy distraction from the country's problems.

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 06:33 PM | 5 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

Menu

Front Page
Breaking News
Comments
Flagged Comments
Recently Flagged
User Blogs
Write a Blog Entry
Create a Poll
Edit Account
Weekly Digest
Stats Page
RSS Feed
Back Page

Subscriptions

Read the Retort using RSS.

Drudge Retort RSS feed RSS Feed

Author Info

reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/10/12

Status: user

MORE STORIES

Ken Paxton has Emerged as his Own Worst Enemy (27 comments) ...

Putin’s Butt Slut Is Thirsty For Husted’s Turd Cutter (2 comments) ...

Trump Stabbed Ukraine in the Back for 12 Hours of Diesel (3 comments) ...

Russia Strikes Ukrainian Power Plant after Trump Announces Energy Ceasefire (5 comments) ...

Comic George Carlin Predicted Televised Executions to 'Distract People' (5 comments) ...

More

Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

Iran sometimes does public executions but I can't find evidence they've ever televised one. It seems like North Korea, China, and Saudi Arabia have also never televised or livestreamed any executions. Looks like the U.S. will be in a club of one if Pete Hegseth goes through with this.

-- Matt Novak (@paleofuture.bsky.social) 5:50 PM Â· Oct 8, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Well...to be fair: it was a pretty easy/reliable prediction.

#1 | Posted by Angrydad at 2026-10-11 01:12 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Of course he did. He ended up being a Old Testament-type prophet during his last 10 or 15 years.

What he was saying was often not funny at all, but people laughed because that's how people do.

#2 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-10-11 02:08 PM | Reply

Carlin saw the greed and moral depravity of the GOP decades before most people.

He saw the goal of the attacks on education, the dumbing down of the public to make them controllable. He saw the culture wars that dominate our election cycle and how they are used to divide the nation to make them sheep.

#3 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-10-12 09:26 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

George Carlin - Politicians reflect the Public (garbage in, garbage out)

www.youtube.com

#4 | Posted by morris at 2026-10-12 03:45 PM | Reply

I'd pay to see an Iranian suicide bomber take out the White House

#5 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-12 09:43 PM | Reply

Post a comment

The following HTML tags are allowed in comments: a href, b, i, p, br, ul, ol, li and blockquote. Others will be stripped out. Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Anyone can join this site and make comments. To post this comment, you must sign it with your Drudge Retort username. If you can't remember your username or password, use the lost password form to request it.
Username:
Password:

Home | Breaking News | Comments | User Blogs | Stats | Back Page | RSS Feed | RSS Spec | DMCA Compliance | Privacy
Drudge Retort