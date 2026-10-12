Comic George Carlin Predicted Televised Executions to 'Distract People'

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Monday, October 12, 2026
Three decades before the Pentagon announced plans to livestream the execution of the Fort Hood mass shooter, legendary comedian George Carlin imagined an America where capital punishment became televised entertainment as a handy distraction from the country's problems.
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