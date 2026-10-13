Drudge Retort: The Other Side of the News
Tuesday, October 13, 2026

A Shocking Number of Russian Trolls Vanished Today

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy says bot activity dropped after his country attacked Russian data centers.

Posted by Tor at 12:32 PM | 11 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

Menu

Front Page
Breaking News
Comments
Flagged Comments
Recently Flagged
User Blogs
Write a Blog Entry
Create a Poll
Edit Account
Weekly Digest
Stats Page
RSS Feed
Back Page

Subscriptions

Read the Retort using RSS.

Drudge Retort RSS feed RSS Feed

Author Info

Tor

Joined 2012/08/31
Visited 2026/10/11

Status: user

MORE STORIES

A Shocking Number of Russian Trolls Vanished Today (11 comments) ...

Astronomers continue to advance the search for Dyson spheres (2 comments) ...

More

Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

Fire Point trolls Russia's Yandex after drone attack on data center. The incident follows a series of reported drone strikes on Russian data centers that have disrupted Yandex services.

[image or embed]

-- The Kyiv Independent (@kyivindependent.com) 7:55 AM Â· Oct 12, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

RIP Onetinynut and aFatPoofter

#1 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-12 12:05 AM | Reply

a Russian Data Center was destroyed by Ukrainian drones overnight and the internet noticed the number of chatbots that went down.

Operation Quiet Piggy succeeds.

#2 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-10-12 12:30 AM | Reply | Funny: 1

Pro AFD traffic down 98%.
Twitter traffic heavily impacted.
Mass disappearance of VETERAN MAGA CHRISTRIAN FATHER posters.
Pro Iran and surrogate posts way down.

#3 | Posted by sitzkrieg at 2026-10-12 07:41 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 2

A few posters here MIA since the strikes.

#4 | Posted by sitzkrieg at 2026-10-12 08:44 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

So Jeffery, Elderly, Comrade Boazo and their aliases will be missing? So sad.

#5 | Posted by a_monson at 2026-10-12 03:11 PM | Reply

Zuck and fElon must be bummed.
Fewer clicks means less ad revenues.

#6 | Posted by morris at 2026-10-12 03:32 PM | Reply

Fewer blue checkmark purchases. Analysts saying they wont be rebuilt until 2028. Ukraine aiming for more of them.

#7 | Posted by sitzkrieg at 2026-10-12 03:52 PM | Reply

Still here, not a Robot.

God you're so Stupid.

Seriously.

#8 | Posted by Effeteposer at 2026-10-12 09:51 PM | Reply | Funny: 1

No carrots for you, boychik. You'll have parsnips and you'll LIKE it.

#9 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-13 01:01 AM | Reply

The most disappointing part is realizing that so many accounts you thought were russian bots are actually just people being morons all on their own.

#10 | Posted by lee_the_agent at 2026-10-13 07:29 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 2

Just a Putin stooge. That's way worse lol.

#11 | Posted by sitzkrieg at 2026-10-13 02:17 PM | Reply

Post a comment

The following HTML tags are allowed in comments: a href, b, i, p, br, ul, ol, li and blockquote. Others will be stripped out. Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Anyone can join this site and make comments. To post this comment, you must sign it with your Drudge Retort username. If you can't remember your username or password, use the lost password form to request it.
Username:
Password:

Home | Breaking News | Comments | User Blogs | Stats | Back Page | RSS Feed | RSS Spec | DMCA Compliance | Privacy
Drudge Retort