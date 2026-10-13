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Tuesday, October 13, 2026

U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall Charged 18% on Medical Bills

The New York Times revealed in September that before voters sent him to Washington, the rural doctor-turned-Republican lawmaker sued more than 700 former patients while caring for new and expectant mothers across his more than 25-year career.

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 08:33 PM | 9 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/10/13

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As Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS) faces an unexpectedly tight reelection fight, a new Kansas City Star report on his past work as an OB-GYN drew outrage Sunday, with one critic decrying his "truly shocking behavior.

[image or embed]

-- Raw Story (@rawstory.com) 5:07 PM Â· Oct 11, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Is this MAGAt a doctor or a loan shark?

#1 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-10-13 11:03 AM | Reply

"...What is 'both things', Alex?"

#2 | Posted by Wardog at 2026-10-13 11:07 AM | Reply

This just proves what complete imbeciles Americans are.

Marshall has been a member of the US House and the US Senate for 10 years.

And this is what is dominating the campaign against him. Almost nothing on his tenure as a legislator.

A few people who received judgements and ignored them got arrested.

This is what we expect the public to get excited about. interest rate on a late bill.

#3 | Posted by eberly at 2026-10-13 11:09 AM | Reply | Funny: 2

The cookie scofflaw who charges usurious interest rates belongs in jail.

www.theguardian.com

#4 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-10-13 11:35 AM | Reply

oh yeah....and cookies.

#5 | Posted by eberly at 2026-10-13 11:53 AM | Reply

How does charging the poor 18% for medical bills Glorify the Lord?

Fun Fact:

The Bible strictly condemns charging interest (usury) when it exploits the poor, the needy, or fellow members of the community, (but permits it in specific commercial or foreign contexts.)

And I was told a truly "righteous" person is someone who does not lend money at interest or exact extortionate profit.

The hypocrisy of the religious is invisible to the religulous.

#6 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-10-13 12:07 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Hey, criminals get elected all the time, right Beverly?

#7 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-13 03:32 PM | Reply

Roger "It's No More Than Jesus Would Charge If He Was In Business Today" Marshall

#8 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-10-13 03:36 PM | Reply

"And this is what is dominating the campaign against him. Almost nothing on his tenure as a legislator."

Maybe Kansans believe the moral character of a man, and how he conducts his business, is something that really matters.

Top Trump operative enlisted to rescue Kansas senator's campaign
www.axios.com

#9 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-10-13 09:00 PM | Reply

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